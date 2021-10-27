US rejects dissolution of civilian government in Sudan

[By Lily Tshuma]

UNITED States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has rejected the dissolution of the civilian-led transitional government in Sudan.

Sudan’s military has dissolved civilian rule, arrested political leaders and declared a state of emergency.

In a statement on Monday, Blinken indicated the US’ strong condemnation of the actions of Sudanese military forces.

He demanded that Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdock and other civilian leaders be released immediately.

“The military must ensure their safety and release them immediately. These actions have the potential to derail the country’s transition to democracy and are a betrayal of Sudan’s peaceful revolution,” Blinken said. “These actions contravene Sudan’s constitutional declaration and undermine the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people who repeatedly called for justice and liberty in their country.”

He added that security officials should immediately cease the use of violence against peaceful protestors, and that there must be a restoration of Internet services.

“The uneven pace of democratic transition does not justify an immediate return to the principles of Sudan’s peaceful resolution and the transition laid in the 2019 constitutional declaration and 2020 Juba and the transition laid in the peace agreement,” Blinken said.

He asserted that the US supports Sudanese people’s demand for a civilian-led transition to democracy.

“We are working closely and on urgent basis with our partners to chart a common diplomatic approach to address these actions and to prevent them from leading to further instability in Sudan and the region,” he said.

Blinken said the US strongly supports the rights of Sudanese people to assemble peacefully in support of democracy.

Due to political instability in Sudan, Blinken has since indicated that the US is immediately pausing the delivery of $700 million emergency economic support funds to Sudan.

The allocation was meant to support the north-east African country’s democratic transition, “while we evaluate next steps.”