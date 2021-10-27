‘WE’VE NO REASON TO OUST KAMANGA’

LUAPULA and Muchinga FAZ chairmen say they have never passed a vote of no confidence on Andrew Kamanga.

There has been speculation on social media that councillors in the two provinces have disapproved of FAZ president Kamanga’s leadership following the national team’s poor performance.

Collins Mukwala and Mwemba Mujala told The Mast Sport that the two provinces were intact and still supported the Kamanga led executive.

“I am not aware of such and of any plans of the same, and no one has come to me. And when such happens it will be made public, for now those are just romours and speculations from social media,” Mujala said. “As far as I’m concerned, Luapula is intact and behind the leadership of Andrew Kamanga. If there is a pact behind ourselves, I am not aware and we have no reason to do a vote of no confidence on the president. We are still intact in Luapula. I always meet with the executive every week and no one has so far told me of such, and we have no reason to raise such issues.”

He has since cautioned fellow councillors against being used by what he termed rumour mongers.

“They should not be used; we have seen people in the past being used to peddle such lies. And this time no one will be used on such issues; the constitution is very clear on how to go about that, let people not be used,” added Mujala. “We want to see who originated that and should be brought to book. At the moment we have no reason to oust Kamanga and let no one be used. And Luapula is very intact and no one will crack us apart.”

And Mukwala said Muchinga Province was a bedroom for Andrew Kamanga because of the football developments the FAZ president has taken there.

He affirmed that the province was still in support of the Kamanga-led executive.

“We are in full support of Andrew Kamanga. Just on Friday, I was with the councillors distributing kits and they are very grateful for that gesture. The province is intact and the councillors are busy preparing for the league,’’ he said. ‘’And I don’t think there can be someone who can involve themselves in issues to do with the vote of no confidence. Muchinga is a bedroom of Mr Kamanga and no one can enter his bedroom; this is his bedroom. And if they are using someone in Muchinga, I don’t think that person is in football; I am always with the secretaries and chairmen of clubs here in Muchinga.”

Mukwala also challenged former Chipolopolo captain Christopher Katongo who is a member of the national team technical sub-committee to tell the nation who interferes in the selection of the national team players.

The 2012 Africa Cup of Nations winning skipper was quoted as saying that some football administrators were killing Zambian football because they wanted to sell their names.

“Christopher Katongo does not know what he is talking about because administrators only sell football and footballers sell their names; and he is supposed to differentiate between the two,” said Mukwala. “He is a technical committee member, I challenge him to come out and tell the nation who interferes in team selection. Let him come out and tell the nation that this one brings his players at the national team. When did their committee submit things to the main FAZ executive committee and it rejected their submissions? There has never been a day that they submitted things and the Exco rejected their submissions.”