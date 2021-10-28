Kasama farmers asking FRA to hurry up, pay them – Namukoko

[By Masuzyo Chakwe in Kasama]

ACTING Kasama district commissioner Beauty Namukoko says farmers in the district are crying because they have not been paid for the maize they supplied to the Food Reserve Agency.

And Namukoko says girls especially those in rural schools should be given free sanitary wear.

In an interview after Panos Institute Southern Africa paid a courtesy call on her, Namukoko said Kasama district had some challenges.

“Farmers have not been paid their monies. They took maize to FRA and FRA has not paid them now they are crying. We have three radio stations and all of them when we open every morning we hear people crying, they are saying ‘when is the government going to pay us because we have to buy seed and fertiliser’. They use the same money to pay those who cultivate their fields. So they are asking the government to hurry up,” she said. “Then they are saying the roads where they come from are really bad. They are also crying for the government to at least create the road where the vehicle that carries fertiliser will be able to reach their place and not get stuck in the mud.”

Namukoko said the people in Kasama were crying for medicines in the clinics saying they are not enough.

She said people in the typical villages were crying for desks in schools and teachers.

“They don’t have desks. They are still sitting on the floor so they are also appealing to the government to provide them with desks and improve the number of teachers in the schools,” Namukoko said.

She also said there were plenty of early marriages in the rural areas.

“In town there are early marriages but in the rural areas they are increasing nearly every day. Programmes concentrate in the town and don’t go to the typical areas where early marriages and teenage pregnancies are,” Namukoko noted.

She said teenage boys smoke dagga but that the Drug Enforcement Commission had a very good programme that was educating the youth.

“But the youth of nowadays have got no eyes and ears to see and hear. They continue smoking,” she observed.

She said the youth were also complaining that they want employment.

And Namukoko said women have been empowered through different ministries like community development which supplied them with fertiliser.

She said vulnerable but viable women not only in town but in the peri-urban areas were identified and would be given fertiliser and seed so that they cultivate.

Namukoko said gender based violence was also rampant.

“At one stop centre, they always receive cases where a woman has been battered. The man just drinks beer while the woman goes to the market to get vegetables. She goes home with little money, which the husband grabs and goes to drink beer,” she said. “Sometimes the woman is beaten for nothing. Those are some of the cases. We do sensitisation, some change while others don’t. We are using the three radio stations to sensitive the communities.”

Namukoko said the government should look into rural areas, especially the schools as that was why girls get married early.

“And let the girls be given free sanitary wear especially in rural schools,” appealed Namukoko.

Panos with financial and technical support from Save the Children Zambia has been implementing a five-year project called ‘Advancing children’s right to quality health, education and protection through effective governance processes in Zambia’.

The project which comes to an end this month-end was being implemented in six districts of Zambia, namely Lusaka, Kasama, Mkushi, Kabwe, Petauke and Kaoma in partnership with six local radio stations and local stakeholders such as schools, line government ministries, civil society organisations, faith-based organisations and local government administration among others.

The target beneficiaries are in-school and out of school children.

Panos is in Kasama district to meet stakeholders and children to close out the project and discuss its sustainability.

Namukoko said because of the project, the children especially the ones in schools were able to see that something was wrong.

“They were able to open up like at Chileshe Chepela Special Secondary School, where they have disabled children. They saw something wrong within their school especially the toilets. Most of them can’t squat, they have toilets that were built a long time ago. They need a cistern type of toilet. So at least they opened up and something has been put up to benefit them,” she said. “We had another school, they didn’t have power. They opened up and power was installed. So a lot of children are opening up now. So that’s why I am saying why can’t they extend [the programme] so that we visit children in the rural schools. That’s the challenge we have – rural schools. So if you come for the second time, try to go for the rural schools where that child needs the attention so that we sensitive them. So that they are free to talk to their parents.”

Namukoko said there were early marriages because of such issues.

“In the villages where they are, when elders are talking, they are not supposed to look in the eyes of elders, that’s indiscipline. But the child in the town [set up] when they are talking to them they will look at the parent and even argue in a humble way. But in the village it means that child is undisciplined. So it’s better that even the parents are sensitised,” said Namukoko.

Panos programmes manager Nervious Siantombo said children now understand that rights come with responsibilities.

Siantombo said children and the leaders need to engage and talk to each other.