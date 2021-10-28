Pro-Kambwili’ youths disrupt solemn Sata memorial

PATRIOTIC Front cadres yesterday disrupted the solemn annual Michael Sata memorial when they forced their way into service, brandishing posters promoting Chishimba Kambwili as preferred candidate for the 2026 general elections.

In scenes that both shocked and appalled those in attendance, the youths exhibited complete disregard and disrespect for the memorial held for the late PF founder and former president.

As the priest was conducting the memorial, a group of youths stood adjacent to the VIP tent and brandished a poster bearing Kambwili’s image on one end and Sata on another.

Former Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit coordinator Chanda Kabwe and an unidentified man attempted to stop the youth, but their efforts were in vain.

Led by a youth wearing an American flag on his head, the youths hurled insults at the duo, to the dismay of those in attendance.

The cadres began chanting pro-Kambwili slogans while making it clear that they were not going to drop the posters.

“Ifwe tuli ba Kambwili. 2026 ni Kambwili, so iwe ninshi? Fuma apa, atase! Landako fimbi, ifyo tatwafyumfwe (We are Kambwili’s, 2026 it’s Kambwili for president, so what are you telling us? We won’t listen to what you are saying, tell us something else),” said the unidentified youth.

After it became clear that the PF cadres would not stop their thuggery, Kambwili walked over to them and appealed to them to respect the memorial.

He complained that their conduct was not in conformity with the solemn event and wondered why he was not consulted regarding their presence.

Kambwili said it was not fair that the cadres would brandish campaign posters of him without his consent.

The unruly youth ‘commander’ however rudely responded that they did not need his permission to endorse him.

The cadres later dropped the posters, calmed down and continued watching the memorial from a distance.

Sata died in a London hospital on October 28, 2014.