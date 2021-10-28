UPND has a lot of work to do to convince Zambians that they can govern – Mwansa

[By Richard Luo in Petauke]

PETAUKE PF district chairperson Braston Mwansa says people still love PF.

And Mwansa says the UPND has a lot of work to do to convince Zambians that they can govern.

In a press statement, Mwansa related PF’s popularity to the electoral victory of its candidates in Kaumbwe and Lusangazi Constituency and local government elections held recently.

Mwansa said people still love PF because of what it was capable of delivering to the people.

“We have no doubt of retaining our seat. This is a clear indication that PF is bouncing back into power in 2026 because people still love PF,” he stated.

Mwansa added that Zambians were now awake to the fact that they do not vote based on the party in power but on the party they believe could effectively provide a service to them.

He said in the past, the electorates trusted ruling parties.

“If UPND government won’t fulfill anything they promised, then Zambians will have nothing to do with it. UPND has a lot of work to do to convince Zambians that they can govern or else things aren’t ok with them,” said Mwansa.

He also boasted that PF carried the day in Kaumbwe Constituency because of developments the former ruling party delivered the time they were in power such as good gravel roads, water system, social cash transfer funds.

He therefore called on the party members and officials to work hard in rebranding the party other than fighting.

“Let’s focus on rebranding PF. We don’t want divisions because it’s such that made us lose power to UPND. Let’s check our language, let’s remain united so that we can bounce back to power in 2026,” Mwansa said.

He further called on all political leaders to ensure they discourage violence within their political parties.

PF candidate in Kaumbwe Constituency Aaron Mwanza carried the day.