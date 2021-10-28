We played with our hearts, says Chanda

THE Copper Queens on Tuesday aged the Scorchers of Malawi and qualified to the next round of the 2022 Morocco women’s Africa cup football qualifiers.

This was after they beat Malawi 3-2 and 4-3 on aggregate to set up a meeting with Namibia in the final round.

Zambia national women’s football team, the Copper Queens captain Grace Chanda who assisted in the first goal for Rachael Kundananji, said the team looked forward to the Namibia encounter.

“The game was okay and nice; we missed a lot of chances in the first leg. So, we prepared ourselves and made sure we qualify to the next round,” said Chanda in a post-match interview. “We played with our hearts and we never gave up. We just have to work on our mistakes for us to beat Namibia because it’s not a small team; it’s a strong team. We have to work on our mistakes of allowing goals because we are scoring goals but we are allowing goals.”

And Kundananji who scored a brace for the Queens said the team had now shifted focus to the next round.

“The game was not easy but we were prepared. I am glad that we worked as a team, I am happy that I scored two goals and I expected more goals but I missed a lot of chances,’’ said Kundananji. ‘’We could have finished the game in the first leg but we missed chances and gave them an opportunity to come and fight us here. We have to prepare for them. I know they have been watching our games and they are working on our weaknesses and us we have to work on them.”