‘ACC a rotten institution’

AMOS Chanda has charged that the current Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is too corrupt to fight corruption.
“A corrupt organisation cannot itself fight corruption. I know each one of those people, I know their corruption and I can point at them. Now that they have started this, let’s take it to an even ground,” Chanda, a former State House press aide charged after the ACC conducted a search at his farm in Lusaka east.
He warned President Hakainde Hichilema that he would not manage to fight corruption with the current composition of the ACC.
“And because I’m a political animal, here is free advice to the President. Taking such a rotten thing in his office is dirtying the presidency. The Anti-Corruption Commission is a rotten institution which will just infect the new presidency. If he wants to take it in there, he must clean up that thing. This is free advice from somebody who served in the presidency. That institution is corrupt to the core. There’s no genuine corruption it can prosecute. Get it from me. I myself was a victim of 16 investigations from that institution. I was in office when they investigated me,” said Chanda. “Let me serve notice that I am not prepared anymore to be used as a scapegoat whether for the corruption of the PF government or for the corruption of the UPND government. I left government on 6th June 2019, what corrupt decisions can I make today that should warrant an investigation? So, the message I’m making clearly, and it must be very clear, I’m fed up with corrupt institutions of governance that target innocent people and leave clearly identifiable corrupt people. Corrupt people in this country exist but I cannot hide from you, I’m not one of those. But I’m not prepared for a moment, not a single moment, to be used as a scapegoat by corrupt administrations – whether that administration is PF or UPND. I am prepared myself to stand up to any scrutiny including a lifestyle audit. As we do that, we must have an audit on each and every individual – corrupt individuals – in ACC.”
This is a very telling challenge on the ACC. An indictment on the ACC. As the doctrine of clean hands states, “Who comes into equity must come with clean hands”. Is this what Amos is suggesting? What does Amos know about the ACC and its officers? What used to happen during the PF administration vis-a-vis handling of our investigative wings?
It has been an open secret that for a while the ACC has been moribund and an embarrassment.
Under Edgar Lungu’s PF regime almost all institutions of the State kissed the dust. They became heavily compliant, politically. Self-enrichment and living beyond one’s legitimate income or means became a virtue. Citizens were despised for being poor and honest. Honesty was considered backwardness.
Today Amos is challenging ACC officers to a lifestyle audit. He is also saying the ACC is a corrupt institution which Hakainde cannot rely on to fight graft. Without zeroing in on Amos, his charges are serious and a wakeup call to the UPND administration. This is a society we have. This is a Zambia Hakainde has inherited. This is a nation we have constructed in the last 30 years. And Amos is challenging, rather writing off, our investigative agencies’ capacity to deal with corruption. He says ACC is a rotten institution. He is daring the ACC. He has taken the fight to the ACC. We wait to see who is who.
Amos is not a simple individual. He was spokesperson for Edgar for four years. He might have come across a lot of information about certain individuals in both private and public sector. He may have had access to a lot of reports about people and transactions. Amos says the ACC is rotten to the core! He himself has told us that he has been investigated 16 times while he was in office. Whereas he may have a point, it may be pointless for him to merely cry corrupt ACC without substantiating his claims. Why is Amos crying corrupt, rotten ACC this time that they are investigating him? If the ACC did not raid his farm and house, would Amos have cried rotten ACC? Would he have volunteered information to the new administration? Or he would have kept quiet, in his comfort zone? Whereas Amos is placing the ball in ACC’s quarter, he too must be patriotic enough to help our country solve some of the corruption mysteries he has knowledge of.
But again, Amos is raising serious issue here; you cannot use a corrupt ACC to fight corruption!
De Philosophesr DJ Kyos once warned that, “When you hire criminals to be police officers it is easy for innocent people to be arrested, convicted and jailed. But it is difficult, close to impossible, to have criminals arrested, convicted and jailed.”
And Mehmet Murat Ildan says, “A country ruled by criminals needs two revolutions, one small and one big: The small revolution is to overthrow the criminal government, the big revolution is to radically undo the damage these criminals have inflicted on the country!”
The road ahead in the struggle against corruption seems to be rocky – very challenging indeed.
