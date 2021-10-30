HH leaves for COP26 in Scotland

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema will today leave for the United Kingdom to attend the COP26 world leaders’ summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

The President would be attending the Conference of Papers (COP26) at the invitation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The meeting is the 26th one and would be held from November 1 to 5, 2021.

President Hichilema would be accompanied by a lean delegation, with foreign affairs and international cooperation minister Stanley Kakubo and green economy and environment minister Collins Nzovu being part of it.

Kakubo briefed journalists about the President’s trip, at his office in Lusaka yesterday.

He said President Hichilema would also hold a series of bilateral engagements in London.

“During his visit to the United Kingdom, President Hichilema is also expected to hold meetings in London with members of the House of Commons and UK policy-makers, potential investors as well as the Eurobond holders,” Kakubo said.

He indicated that the meetings President Hichilema would be attending were part of his aim of making progress towards the UPND government’s vision of economic transformation.

A total of 190 Heads of State and Government that are part to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), as well as key players on the international arena, are expected to attend the COP26 high-level meeting.

“The landmark Paris Agreement on climate change that was agreed to in 2015, which was also signed by Zambia, provides an ambitious framework for the world to deal with climate change and its impact,” Kakubo noted. “The negative effects of climate change have equally been experienced in Zambia where intermittent weather patterns, especially for rainy seasons, have resulted in frequent droughts and flash floods that have adversely impacted on food, water and energy security.”

Kakubo added that the Zambian government is hopeful that the outcomes of the COP26 climate change meeting would contribute towards protecting countries’ and the planet from devastating impacts of climate change and mobilising the required resources for agreed actions.

He said it was for that reason that President Hichilema would strategically join world leaders on global platforms to advance the government’s ambitious transformational agenda aimed at deriving maximum benefits for Zambians.