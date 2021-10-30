If we don’t know our history, we’ll lose the way easily – HH

WE have asked Cabinet Office to identify all historical sites around the country that we, as the government, will be visiting every time we are commemorating independence, says President Hakainde Hichilema.

Yesterday, the President went to lay a wreath on the grave of freedom fighter Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula in Maala area of Namwala district, Southern Province.

Nkumbula died on October 8, 1983, aged 67.

Nkumbula, one of Zambia’s foremost freedom fighters, led the African National Congress (ANC).

President Hichilema was accompanied by Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF), Colonel Panji Kaunda, Vernon Mwaanga, among others.

When called to address the gathering, he said there was no better way of commemorating Zambia’s 57th independence anniversary more than what he did by going to pay respects at the burial sites of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Nkumbula and Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe.

“Going forward, we intend, and we’ll do it, to celebrate our independence by commemorating the sacrifices of those who went before us. On Tuesday, 26th October, we visited Chinsali and paid tributes to Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe – one of the great freedom fighters – at his burial site,” President Hichilema said. “How nice that today we are here to do similar celebrations of Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula and his contributions.”

He indicated that it was not a coincidence that he is, often times, extolling freedom fighters.

“Our freedom fighters such as Kapwepwe, Nkumbula, Kaunda, Liso Mungoni, Nalumino Mundia, Munukayumbwa Sipalo, Fines Bulawayo, Grey Zulu, Julia Chikamoneka and many others are not with us today,” he noted. “But we remember the work that they did for us. We remember the sacrifices that they made for us to be free. It is important that we must understand what their role was. This is important for us to understand where we are coming from.”

President Hichilema stressed that: “if we don’t know our history, we’ll lose the way quite easily along the way.”

“To this extent, we have asked Cabinet Office to identify all historical sites around the country that we, as the government, will be visiting every time we are commemorating independence,” President Hichilema said. “Every time we are commemorating our freedoms, we’ll be going back memory lane to go and pay our respects to those locations where our freedom fighters are buried. That’s important! We want it to be recorded in our history; I mean, the correct record of history.”

He pointed out that Nkumbula espoused the principle of self-governance, way back.

“Probably, he was ahead of his generation. I can now look back and see that the principles that he espoused where way ahead of his generation. It is important that we respect people with vision – those who can see where the eye can’t see. That’s what the old lion – Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula – was,” President Hichilema noted. “Even Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, reading the books he wrote, was way ahead of his generation. That’s why many people did not understand him. But that’s what visionaries are, and we need them in order to get our country right in different aspects.”

He underscored that Nkumbula, Kapwepwe, Dr Kaunda and many of their contemporaries were true freedom fighters.

“These men and women were unifiers. They understood what needed to be done in order to achieve their objective. This is why they continued fighting until they delivered political independence,” noted President Hichilema. “Even after independence was delivered and he (Nkumbula) and his colleagues along the way… Some brought in divisive behaviour but Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula still fostered unity as evidenced by his signing of the Choma Declaration on June 27, 1973 in order to restore unity in our country.”