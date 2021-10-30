Kasanda challenges journalists to pay attention to economic investments in SADC

SADC has scored milestone achievements in various sectors since its inception, says information and media minister Chushi Kasanda.

In a keynote speech delivered on her behalf by acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information and Media Naluta Mwale during the commemoration of the SADC Day in Kapiri Mposhi on Thursday, Kasanda noted that during the four decades of its existence, the regional block had executed various projects that had benefited member countries.

“The regional block continues to score milestone achievements in various sectors since its inception which spans over four decades,” Kasanda said. “The achievements include the Chirundu One Stop Border Post between Zambia and neighbouring Zimbabwe; the Katimamulilo bridge between Zambia and Namibia, the Kazungula bridge between Zambia and Botswana; and various projects, including the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) – the subject of this function today.”

She pointed out that TAZARA had been a beacon of economic integration in the SADC region and beyond.

“TAZARA is a beacon of economic integration, not only between Zambia and Tanzania but the entire SADC region. This is despite some operational challenges including COVID-19 whose (negative) impact has not spared any sector. TAZARA is also an important catalyst for small scale businesses for local communities along the stretch of 2,000 kilometres from Dar-Es-Salaam to Kapiri Mposhi,” Kasanda explained. “Further, the rail line is an alternative haulier for heavy cargo that contributes to reduced road damage and carnage.”

She also implored journalists to pay attention to economic investments in the SADC region, such as TAZARA.

“Government’s economic strategy is to re-engage TAZARA. I, therefore, urge the media to pay particular attention to economic investments such as TAZARA in their coverage,” said Kasanda. “This SADC Day commemoration is in recognition of the important role that the media plays in disseminating information about regional integration and economic development. It is government’s expectation that this interaction will result in more visibility about TAZARA through the media.”

Speaking at the same event, TAZARA managing director Bruno Tandeo Ching’andu observed that there were serious economic considerations that led to the foundation of TAZARA.

Ching’andu explained that the railway line has always had economic value and its conceptualisation began way back during the colonial times and could have been constructed much earlier.

“…The historical beginnings of TAZARA were rather influenced by political events of the time. It is also true that economic considerations were seriously at play in the foundation of TAZARA. As a matter of fact, Zambia’s economic lifeline was at stake and giant steps had to be taken to rescue the economic fortunes of the country, which resulted in the establishment of TAZARA,” Ching’andu explained. “This railway line always had economic value and its conceptualisation begun way back during the colonial times and could have been constructed even much earlier because the colonialists were equally interested in a railway line that would facilitate the exploitation of minerals and other resources out of the region. TAZARA’s economic value, therefore, is unquestionable.”

The TAZARA chief executive officer also disclosed that the railway company is currently operating way below the breakeven point due to limited capitalisation.

“TAZARA provides key infrastructure support to regional integration through its facilitation of the flow of goods, services, capital, people and ideas between East and Southern Africa. However, more needs to be done and more can be achieved as the TAZARA is operating way below the breakeven point due to limited capitalisation, which means its value contribution to SADC is also limited,” disclosed Ching’andu. “To this end, I am glad to report that the TAZARA Board of Directors have approved the revitalisation bankable business plan, with an investment outlay of US$558 million over a period of five years which awaits funding by the two shareholders, through the TAZARA Council of Ministers that is planned to meet during the course of the year. It is our belief that once the funding is actualised by the two governments, TAZARA will play an even bigger role in facilitating trade and economic development.”