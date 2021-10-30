Nobody is perfect, says M’membe

AN excellent leader is able to take the wisdom of those he works with and use it to the fullest extent, says Dr Fred M’membe.

The Socialist Party president says no leader should be elevated above others and treated as a “Samson, Macgyver, a know-it-all”.

“Everything is about him or her. No leader should believe that they know everything or are able to do everything. Nobody is perfect,” he said in a posting entitled “My two cents on leadership”.

“I believe that leadership should be based on a collective rather than an individual; it should be characterised by collective wisdom, not individual wisdom. As socialists, we are not looking for a single genius but a collective genius.”

Dr M’membe said Socialists believe leadership should rely on collective decision making rather than individual decision making.

“We believe that the individual is meaningless without collective support. No leader should over-emphasise their own abilities. The leader needs to understand the relationship between themselves and the collective,” he said. “In a collective leadership, the relationship between the head and the common members is just like that between a flower and its green leaves. This is a mutually dependent relationship, whereby working together produces benefits for all.”

Dr M’membe said everyone needs the help of others.

“People may say the flower is attractive, but it still needs the support of its green leaves. As a saying goes in Bemba, two heads are better than one. Nobody is perfect. It would be ridiculous for somebody to say that they knew and were able to do anything like some god,” said Dr M’membe.

“An excellent leader is able to take the wisdom of those he works with and use it to the fullest extent.”