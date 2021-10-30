THE JOURNEY STARTS NOW…as Musokotwane unveils K173bn – more teacher, nurses and CDF budget

MINISTER of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane yesterday presented an unmatched 2022 national budget that will see the government recruiting over 41,000 personnel in teachers and health workers.

In 2022, the government proposes to spend K173.0 billion, equivalent to 37.1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

Of that amount, Dr Musokotwane disclosed that revenues and grants were K100.7 billion representing 21.6 per cent of the GDP.

He said the gross financing of K72.3 billion, which translates to a budget deficit of 6.7 per cent of the GDP, would be raised from external and domestic sources, including a drawdown on the special drawing rights.

On September 25, 2020 in Parliament, then finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu presented a national budget, whose total was 119.6 billion.

In that budget, the government projected that K68.0 billion would come from domestic revenues and grants, while the balance, K51.6 billion, would come through financing.

Dr Ng’andu said then that the 2021 budget’s aim was to stimulate economic recovery through practical and tangible support to businesses.

The specific macro-economic objectives for 2021, according to Dr Ng’andu, was to achieve a real GDP growth rate of at least 1.8 per cent, reduce the inflation rate towards the six to eight per cent medium-term target and to increase gross international reserves to at least 2.5 months of import cover.

The inflation rate for the month of October 2021, as announced on Thursday, stands at 21.1 per cent.

On economic diversification and job creation, Dr Ng’andu noted that economic diversification and job creation were key pillars in supporting the country’s economic recovery.

For this year’s budgetary allocations by functions of government, Dr Ng’andu set aside, for general public services, K57,819,227,707, domestic debt interest payments K18,338,481,000, external debt (interest and principal) K27,745,178,541, dismantling of arrears K2,762,080,579 and local government equalisation fund had K1,164,567,612.

Dr Ng’andu allocated to the defence K5,642,820,724, some K3,078,694,172 to public order and safety, to economic affairs K21,499,987,741, general elections and voter registration was given K598,112,678, Constituency Development Fund (CDF) had K249,600,000, gratuity for members of parliament had K202,073,000, public affairs and summit meetings was allocated K200,000,000, contingency had K125,000,000 and compensation fund had K100,000,000.

The other allocations in the 2021 budget are as follows: road infrastructure K6,214,145,268, Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) K5,701,404,933, international airports K567,334,377, strategic food reserves K517,500,000, rural electrification fund K307,199,557, empowerment funds K266,285,212, and youth empowerment funds K155,237,025.

Environmental protection was given K955,530,142, housing and community amenities had K2,221,524,168, water supply and sanitation had K2,172,274,286, health was given K9,653,313,513, K1,731,846,564 was allocated for infrastructure projects, drugs and medical supplies had K1,392,443,990, operations for hospitals had K627,263,831, recreation, culture and religion had K151,357,265, education had K13,772,752,981, K1,216,937,500 was for infrastructure projects and skills development fund had K178,857,469.

The rest of the 2021 budgetary allocations saw social protection getting K4,820,803,202, social cash transfer had K2,344,175,162, Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF) had K1,067,955,725 and 1,100,000,000 went to food security pack.

On direct taxes, Dr Ng’andu proposed to increase disposable income of employees.

He proposed to raise the exempt threshold for Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) to K4,000 from K3,300 per month and adjust the income tax bands accordingly.

“This measure will result in K455.6 million additional income in the pockets of the Zambian workers,” he said. “In order to cushion the suffering of the differently-abled persons in our society, I propose to increase the tax credit for individuals to K500 per month from the current K250 per month.”

On Value Added Tax (VAT), Dr Ng’andu said to support the scaling-up of agricultural productivity through mechanisation, he was proposing to zero-rate all tractors for VAT purposes.

Meanwhile, in yesterday’s unveiling of the 2022 national budget, Dr Musokotwane said the new dawn administration is walking the talk as per the UPND pre-election pledges.

On education and skills development, he reiterated that the UPND government believes that education is the greatest equaliser.

He indicated that sound education requires teachers.

Dr Musokotwane, however, regretted that most schools, especially those in rural parts of Zambia, did not have enough teachers.

“It is not uncommon to find only two or three teachers at schools with grades one to seven or even grades one to nine. Despite this limited number of teachers in some schools, there are at least 55,000 young trained teachers who have not been employed,” he said. “Some have been waiting for six years or more post-training to be hired. The new dawn administration has found money to recruit teachers and it will always prioritise education.”

Dr Musokotwane told the House that for the first time in the history of Zambia, the government would recruit 30,000 teachers in 2022.

“This is more than we have hired in the past 10 years put together. The recruitment will help reduce the backlog of unemployed teachers. Over the next five years, the government will continue to hire more teachers in net terms and the plan is to be current by 2026,” he said.

He explained that recruitment of 30,000 teachers was aimed at improving the quality of education by reducing the pupil-teacher ratios.

Dr Musokotwane said the teachers would be deployed equitably to serve in all districts.

“The government is aware that in some instances, the shortage of teachers is because some of them do not want to serve in remote places,” Dr Musokotwane noted. “They join the teaching service merely for the purpose of getting a job but thereafter insist on transfers so as to serve in urban or in peri-urban areas.”

He added that the government would work out measures within 2022 to end such a practice, “bearing in mind that the best interest of the school children is paramount above everything else.”

Dr Musokotwane also noted that to further improve the quality of education through the provision of teaching and learning materials, grants to primary schools would be increased three-fold in 2022.

“To increase access to education, government will construct an additional 120 secondary schools. The financing for this initiative will be through a concessional loan I recently signed with the World Bank under the Zambia Education Enhancement Project,” Dr Musokotwane said. “This loan is payable over 30 years.”

He said the UPND has always advocated free education for the child whose family is unable to pay.

Dr Musokotwane recalled that it was such support, during the UNIP era, that enabled: “many of us to be where we are today.”

“We shall always be committed to this ideal. As such, the 2022 budget envisages concrete steps towards this goal. Government already provides free educational services for learners at primary school level. At secondary school level, however, learners currently pay. Typically, they pay K600 per annum per child for tuition when not in boarding,” he explained. “If in boarding, they pay a total of K3,600 inclusive of K600 tuition fee. In addition, Parent Teachers Association fees and examination fees are paid. Tuition, Parent Teachers Association and examination fees that learners pay in public schools will be abolished.”

Dr Musokotwane stressed that for the avoidance of doubt, the fees charged at public early childhood and secondary schools for a child to be allowed to attend class are done away with.

“To this end, grants from the government to public schools will be increased to meet the operational costs that were previously financed by the fees. Regarding boarding fees for secondary school learners, a bursary scheme will be introduced for vulnerable learners,” Dr Musokotwane said. “The beneficiaries for bursaries will not be chosen from Lusaka or provincial headquarters and not even at the district level. Rather, it will be determined at the community level in the constituencies, possibly at ward level. The provision of the budget for the bursaries will be through the Constituency Development Fund.”

He said in a situation where the most deserving children must be identified, the community itself provides the best possibility for making a determination because: “such children are known within their locality.”

Dr Musokotwane said the exact modalities were being worked out ahead of the opening of schools in 2022.

“To ensure that the girl child has equitable opportunities to quality education as a boy child, government will address challenges that the girl child faces such as walking long distances to school, early marriages, menstrual hygiene and unwanted pregnancies,” Dr Musokotwane said.

“In this regard, we will expand the support to the girl child through the Keeping Girls in School Programme from the current 28,964 in 2021 to 43,520 girls in 2022.”

In the health sector, just like in the education sector, the UPND government is: “breaking the record” of recruitment in the health sector.

“In 2022, we will recruit and equitably deploy 11,200 health personnel. This is unprecedented. The amount we have provided for in the budget will also enable the Ministry of Health to put on payroll health staff who have been working without receiving salaries,” Dr Musokotwane said.

“The recruitment will improve the quality of healthcare while reducing the backlog of unemployed frontline health personnel. Measures have been put in place to improve supply management systems to ensure availability of essential medicines and medical supplies.”

He said the procurement of medicines and medical supplies would be undertaken by Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency in accordance with the Zambia medicines and medical supplies agency Act No.9 of 26.

“Further, we will prioritise equipping and re-equipping of health facilities with modern equipment. To increase access to quality and affordable healthcare, government will continue with the programme of construction and completion of health infrastructure throughout the country,” Dr Musokotwane.

He added that to ensure healthcare was affordable, the government would reform the National Health Insurance Scheme to benefit all.

Dr Musokotwane, on decentralisaton, reminded the House that until now, Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has been pegged at K1.6 million per constituency, “if it got released at all.”

He said the anchor for the UPND government is taking resources closer to the people.

“To this end, we have significantly increased the Constituency Development Fund or CDF to K25.7 million per constituency. The increased allocation to constituencies, especially the rural ones, is unprecedented in the history of our country,” Dr Musokotwane noted. “A significant amount of money is now getting into communities for them to identify their priorities, make budgets and undertake the development programmes that are dear to their hearts.”

He said given such increased allocation for constituencies, “we have widened the scope for utilisation of the Constituency Development Fund.”

“This means that certain tasks that were previously under the central government through the district offices will no longer be performed by them. They will be undertaken by the local authorities working with the local communities through CDF,” Dr Musokotwane said. “Primary school classrooms, teachers’ houses, desks, rural clinics, staff houses, local courts, small bridges, clearance of canals, community boreholes, dip tanks and small dams must be funded under CDF. Constituencies must budget for all these items under CDF.”

He noted that in addition to the traditional community-based projects, empowerment schemes that were previously funded through relevant ministries like youth and gender would now be funded under CDF.

Dr Musokotwane indicated that bursaries for secondary schools and skills development would also be administered through CDF.

“This will ensure equity. Under this model rural communities will also benefit unlike in the past when concentration was in the urban areas. The sector ministries will continue to provide policy and expert advice in the implementation of CDF financed projects,” he said. “Government will ensure that the CDF and other resources that will be provided to local authorities are used prudently.”

He said to attain that, guidelines and standards for utilisation, management, monitoring and evaluation of resources were being developed, together with capacity building programmes.

“Here is a stern warning; abuse of CDF and failure to sanction those who misuse the funds will attract heavy punishment,” Dr Musokotwane said.

He said the 2022 budget has illustrated that the promise of economic transformation is a reality.

“The promise of an enabling environment for macro-economic stability and job creation is a reality. The promise to take resources and development closer to the people is now a reality,” he said.

Dr Musokotwane said the government’s notion of economic transformation was genuine and aimed at ensuring that Zambians benefit from the rich endowment the country.

“This budget is, therefore, an initial step towards repositioning the country to fully exploit its human and natural resources for decades to come,” he said. “I wish to recognise the assistance from our cooperating and development partners and implore them to continue supporting our development agenda.”

He indicated that the task ahead “of us” is enormous and that it requires a fundamental shift in mindset and the way of doing things.

“I, therefore, implore all Zambians to work hard individually and collectively as we transform the country. Let me assure you that the new dawn administration is equal to the task,” Dr Musokotwane said. “The journey to fix the economy starts now.”

To cushion the rise in the cost of living, the UPND government has proposed to increase the exempt threshold for PAYE to K4,500 from K4,000 and adjust income tax bands.

“This means that we are putting K600 million in the hands of our employees,” said Dr Musokotwane.

The tax bands are such that those who earn between K4,501 and K4,800 will be taxed at 25 per cent, those earning between K4,801 and K6,900 will be taxed at the rate of 30 per cent and those getting above K6,900 will be taxed at 37.5 per cent.

The 2022 budget allocations by functions of government is as follows: General public services K86,370,423,381, domestic debt K27,364,645,716, external debt (interest and principal) K51,315,495,958, dismantling of arrears K3,105,998,428, local government equalisation fund K1,339,252,754, public affairs and summit meetings K120,000,000.

Compensation fund K300,000,000, defence K7,634,315,965, public order and safety K3,492,630,548, economic affairs K33,705,802,765, road infrastructure K4,929,279,060, FISP K5,372,670,459 airport infrastructure K1,036,500,000.

Kenneth Kaunda International Airport K886,500,000, Kasaba Bay K150,000,000, Nansanga Farm Block K110,000,000, strategic food reserves K960,000,000, CDF K3,223,200,000.

Community-based projects K2,420,114,780, youth and women empowerment funds K803,085,220, empowerment funds for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) K350,000,000, rural electrification fund K362,208,689, environmental protection K971,923,264, housing and community amenities K2,376,330,844, water supply and sanitation K2,352,235,641, Millennium Challenge Account K145,323,866, health K13,911,599,575, drugs and medical supplies K3,378,620,182, COVID-19 vaccines K704,275,000, operations for hospitals K883,249,509, health infrastructure K1,615,563,414, recreation, culture and religion K156,424,195.

Education K18,073,367,991, operations for schools K2,188,592,645, secondary school and skills development bursaries (CDF) K792,226,102, school infrastructure K694,331,744, skills development fund K199,787,477, social protection K6,294,259,007, Social Cash Transfer (SCT) K3,106,584,278, Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF) K2,067,042,479, food security pack K1,100,000,000.

The total amounts come to K172,987,077,535.