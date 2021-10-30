The Perspective, By Edward Bwalya Phiri: Zambia needs a tribunal to ostracise the ghost of the previous regime

A Nobel laureate and venerated Clergyman, Desmond Mpilo Tutu, once proffered that, “We must break the spiral of reprisal and counter-reprisal… I said to them in Kigali [that] unless you move beyond justice in the form of a tribunal, there is no hope for Rwanda, confessions, forgiveness and reconciliation in the lives of nations are not just airy-fairy religious things, nebulous and unrealistic. They are stuff of practical politics.”

On The Perspective today, limelight is on a truth commission, also known as a justice commission. According to Priscilla B. Hayner (2010), “A truth commission; (i) is focussed on the past, rather than in the ongoing events; (ii) investigates a pattern of events that took place over a period of time; (iii) engages directly and broadly with the affected population, gathering information on their experiences; (iv) is a temporary body, with the aim of concluding with the final report; and (v) is officially authorised or empowered by the state under review.”

Truth commissions can be called by different names in different countries, depending on the objectives sought to be achieved. The common ones are; the National Unity and Reconciliation Commission [NURC], the Truth and Reconciliation Commission [TRC], the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission [TRRC], among others.

Truth commissions are mostly instituted after a change of government, following a period of grave human rights violations and mismanagement of national resources. A number of countries have at one time or the other instituted a truth commission to redress past events that had a negative impact on the peace, unity and development of the nation.

Among the countries that have in the past instituted a justice commission are German, Chile, Canada, Mauritius, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Liberia, and South Africa, among others. It is also important to mention that such commissions are established pursuant to enacted laws; examples are South Africa’s, Promotion of National Unity and Reconciliation [PNUR] Act no.34 of 1995, the Rwandan Law No. 03/99 of 1999, and the Guinean Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission [TRRC] Act 2017.

For interest’s sake, it would be important to learn that these commissions are mostly chaired by eminent individuals in society. Examples are that of the South African TRC, which was chaired by Bishop Desmond Tutu, the TRC in Sierra Leone that was chaired by Bishop Christian Humor and the TRRC in Guinea, currently being chaired by Dr. Lamin Sise.

Mostly the truth commissions have resulted in reparations for human rights abuses, recovery of stolen property, conviction for some culprits and amnesty for others. Further, these commissions result in serious legal reforms. It must be appreciated too that most abuses occasioned on the governed by those in power are orchestrated under the guise of certain unwholesome laws.

In Zambia, for example, people’s rights were indiscriminately abused using the Public Order Act (POA) and some Sections that relate to public order offences, under Chapter VII of the Penal Code Act, Cap.87 of the laws of Zambia.

In November 2020, Dr Lamin J. Sise reported about the Gambian situation that, “These unfortunate souls, the majority of them citizens of Gambia, were victims of the State…. The findings and conclusions reached from these hearings will hopefully be designed to help transform and reform the institutions that aided and enabled the commission of violations, including the establishment of oversight bodies to monitor and respond to such violations.”

The TRC boasts of a number of merits over routine recourse processes. Whilst the latter only addresses the effects of the problem, the former deals with both the cause and effects of the problem, thereby tackling future or potential recurrences in advance. Additionally, the majority of the Zambians have lost confidence in the judiciary. Therefore, a juristic body constituted for a specific purpose, would inspire a lot of confidence and ultimately foster a national reconciliation.

A ghost lurks, until it is pacified. According to quote from the movie: ‘The Haunting of the Hill House’, “A ghost can be a lot of things. A dream, memory, daydream, a secret. Grief, anger [and] guilt.” Up and until the ghost is exorcised, it will continue haunting everyone involved; both victims and those that gave life to it.

Similarly, when atrocious acts have been committed, there is always need to make those responsible to account for their acts. The nation of Zambia seems to have reached that stage where, if the country has to return to normalcy, the ghost from the previous regime must first be purged.

There are growing voices among Zambians calling for the institution of a truth commission; to look at the events in the recent past, which saw the country greatly polarised along political and ethnic lines. To date, the country remains polarised and our leaders are still trying to mend the entrenched societal chasms.

Apart from the ingrained political crevasse and its ethnic progenies, tribalism, nepotism, cronyism among other ‘ísms’, Zambians suffered untold miseries of all forms. It is no secret that the past 10 years have been the most brutal years in our political history.

Consequently, many people either lost their lives or were maimed, resulting in permanent disability. At least 50 innocent lives were lost in the most cruel or gruelling manner.

Therefore, the governance malaise of the previous regime ranged from social to economic in most cases. There was an augmented economic inequality. Only those closer to the corridors of power seemed to be comfortable. Most political cadres had become filthy rich and were publicly flaunting their wealth; mocking the suffering masses who were drowning in economic blues.

The following are some of the issues that seek urgent attention;

I) The political violence:

A lot of blood was shed especially during campaigns; either for by-elections or general elections. Unfortunately, this seems to have been so entrenched that the scourge has continued even in the ‘New Dawn’ government, as can be evidenced by the recent elections in Eastern Province.

II) The police brutality

A lot of people have suffered at the hands of the police, who are supposed to protect the citizens. Innocent people have been brutalised, maimed and killed at the hands of the police, who were trying to protect the jobs of their paymasters.

III) The burning of public institutions

Institutions such as markets and courts, among others, were torched. Our people who lost their source of livelihoods in the markets are still languishing in poverty. They did not only lose their capital, they lost their trading places too. To date, the nation does not know who was involved and the motive behind it.

IV) The gassing incidents

Many Zambians were terrorised for a sustained period of time and the people could hardly sleep for fear of being gassed with the noxious chemicals. Unfortunately, the sum total of the happenings left an indelible mark on the moral fiber of society; people were taught to kill one another as a way to survive and at least 49 lives were lost. We are still ignorant on this matter too. As a nation we don’t know the people who were responsible and no one has been punished for the heinous acts.

There are numerous questions that need answers, so many broken hearts that need mending, so many wounds that need healing, so many desperate souls that need relief and so many vanquished individuals that need hope and the remedy to all these lie to a TRC.

Therefore, the truth commission can play a critical role in according chance to the victims of abuse to speak out on their painful experiences, the perpetrators of abuse to seek forgiveness for their flagrant wrongs, and for the state to spearhead a needed reconciliation, to effect just reparations and ultimately to unite the country. For today I will end here; it’s Au revoir, from EBP.

