We have reformed our hearts and minds, says Lungu

WE must never ever let PF die, says former president Edgar Lungu.

And Lungu said: “Yes, we have made mistakes in our line of duty, yes we have come short of our people’s expectations and yes we have broken their trust and for us, we can only render our sincere apologies.”

Addressing PF members during the memorial of Michael Sata at Embassy Park in Lusaka yesterday, Lungu said no matter the circumstances PF must live and arise.

He repeated what he said on November 11 at the National Heroes Stadium that PF was a mass movement for all Zambians and was not for sale to the highest bidder.

“I want to say this very clearly; PF is not for sale to the highest bidder. This is not a time for small talk and petty squabbles. This is not time for blame games and unending lamentations. This is a time for love, unity and fellowship. We must never let our momentary loss and disappointment to define our future,” Lungu said.

He said there were more lessons in defeat than in victory and urged the party to use the loss to build an even more dynamic, more resourceful and far-reaching organisation.

Lungu added that time had come for the leadership of PF to take stock of themselves and ask tough but honest questions.

He also said time had come for people like him to know that they had done their part and give way to a new generation of leaders.

“I want to say something directly to the members and leaders of the mighty PF – the party of president Sata and a party of choice for millions of Zambians. Colleagues, there is no better way to honour the memory of this gallant son of the soil than pursuing and promoting the very values and principles that shaped his life,” Lungu said. “Yes, we have made mistakes in our line of duty. Yes, we have come short of our people’s expectations and yes we have broken their trust and for us, we can only render our sincere apologies. In the same vein, we want to assure our people that we have done an honest self-introspection and we have reformed our hearts and minds and that we shall emerge stronger and better.”

He said former president Sata was a very unique and generous person who taught people to love one another.

Lungu urged PF members to hold on to the virtues of love and being each other’s keeper, which Sata preached.

He said people should not use multiparty politics to divide the nation based on tribe.

Lungu said there should never be a wedge between his members and those on the other side of the political divide.

“Before we are PF, FDD, UNIP or UPND we are Zambians first. We should learn that in a democracy, we can’t all agree but even if you don’t agree with your opponent, you must recognise the fact that your opponent deserves an alienable and constitutional right to freely express oneself and without any prejudice or fear of retribution freely to belong to any political party of their choice,” he said.

Lungu recalled that Sata taught one valuable leadership lesson that politicians were not masters but servants of the people.

He said people were the masters no matter how big or powerful the trappings of power might seem.

“Therefore, we must always serve the people with humility and dignity and honesty for they are the true masters of this country,” said Lungu.

And Mulenga Sata, who spoke on behalf of the former first lady Christine Kaseba-Sata, said the event was a celebration of a life of a great son of Zambia and Africa.

He said Sata was so many things to so many people, having been a product of UNIP, MMD and later PF.

Mulenga said Sata was a national asset but PF members and family had a peculiar connection with him.

He said the event gave his many friends and relatives a chance to reflect on the attributes that connected them to him.

“These are attributes of courage, strength, humility and selflessness, amongst others. Michael Sata did not care about Michael Sata. Michael Sata cared about people that he felt did not have a voice. Michael Sata was about service to the poor, service to the weak and as a party we need to reconnect with that message that was propagated by Bamudala,” said Mulenga.

The event was a reunion of all former PF bigwigs and ordinary cadres.