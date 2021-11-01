FOLOKO PLEADS FOR NETBALLERS

COMMONWEALTH Games (Zambia) president Alfred Foloko says he is saddened that the senior national netball team left for Namibia without enough funding for their two tournaments.

The team left for Namibia on Thursday by road to take part in the Pent Series and African Netball Championship.

This was despite not meeting the K350,000 budget and the team decided to proceed while the association waited for government funding.

Foloko, in an interview, said subjecting athletes to such harsh conditions was not helping the growth of sport in the country.

“I want to thank the Netball Association of Zambia for making sure that the team managed to travel to Namibia under very difficult conditions. And as a leader of Commonwealth games in the country, yes, I am happy with the preparations but I am very saddened that the team left with little or I will call it nothing in terms of resources,” he said.

“All the teams that are participating there, all of them have flown into Namibia and we have subjected our team to quite difficult circumstances. They had to travel by road with little time to rest before their encounter.”

He said they would soon be engaging minister of sport Elvis NKandu on developing sport in the country.

“This is a very important championship that we have to qualify to the Commonwealth games. So, we will be engaging our minister of sport to ensure that we seat as key stakeholders for the development of sport in our country to ensure that our teams, federations are not subjected to such harsh conditions in the near future,’’ Foloko added. ‘’And we need to find a solution to these problems that have engulfed our sports bodies. Not only in attending international games but also preparation, you know, attending is one thing and also preparation is another. And as a country we have invested so much into participation of competitions and we have not invested in the preparations.”

He further said there was need to invest in athletes before they could be subjected to competitions.

“First we have to ensure that we put money into the development; we need to develop athletes before we subject them to competitions,’’ said Foloko. ‘’But if you check our system here, there is money for competition but no money for development. And these are issues that we shall be engaging our new minister on so that we find a solution to this long-standing problem.”