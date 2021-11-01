How should PF genuinely rebrand?

GEARS Initiative executive director MacDonald Chipenzi says the PF must forget about rebranding and bouncing back into power in the nearest future if it does not go through democratic elections for new office bearers.
“Additionally, the PF needs to amend and change its constitution to make it more democratic and support aspects of making all positions elective and not selective. The party must move away from the current practice where one person (party president) under the guise of Central Committee resolutions does every selection of candidates to be adopted at the congress including receipt of nominations from candidates,” says Chipenzi. “What type of law is this which allows a president of the party to receive nominations of candidates including of his/her position when she/he is a candidate too and can be subject to manipulation? How do you have a law that stipulates that the appointment of all portfolio holders from vice to a district chairperson shall be done by the president and not elected by the congress and where a congress is the display of how powerful a president is? Is this democracy or monarchy style kind of selecting leadership? Let members choose who should be their president, veep, SG, chairperson and chairperson of portfolio committees. Imposing candidates by the outgoing president and his MCC as is the dictate of the PF constitution now will not rebrand and help the party resuscitate itself.”
It’s in the grand interest of the PF to heed Macdonald’s observations – they have nothing to lose by doing so. After all the party is at its weakest. A change of strategy, realignment to good order is the only way out for the PF. They can’t continue with their archaic heritage anchored on three obsolete pillars of education, wisdom or beat them to submission! They can’t rebrand through violence or by cherry picking leaders. It won’t work.
They can’t rebrand for instance with Chishimba Kambwili and other goons that surrounded Edgar Lungu. There will be no immediate reversal of fortunes unless otherwise!
Even Edgar is warning against delivering the party to the highest bidder.
And even last Thursday’s superficial apology from Edgar to launder their jelly image and also as a process to the rebranding while fronting the Kaumbwe election victory is actually a mirage – kissing their wounds. They’re trying a hard way to light the candle in windy circumstances.
Sir Richard Branson tells us that, “Branding demands commitment; commitment to continual reinvention; striking chords with people to stir their emotions; and commitment to imagination. It is easy to be cynical about such things, much harder to be successful.”
While Alexander Pope noted that, “There never was any party, faction, sect, or cabal, whatsoever, in which the most ignorant were not the most violent: for a bee is not a busier animal than a blockhead. However, such instruments are necessary to politicians; and perhaps it may be with states as with clocks, which must have some dead weight hanging at them, to help and regulate the motion of the finer and more useful parts.”
But as John Stuart Mill noted, “A party of order or stability, and a party of progress or reform, are both necessary elements of a healthy state of political life.”
In truth PF has never been democratic. Violence and intolerance reigns supreme in the former governing party. They espoused publicly that which they cannot do or have never practiced themselves internally and also never allowed their opponents to do. They abhorred free and fair intraparty elections. And we saw how they didn’t allow those in the opposition then to mobilise and conduct credible congress or national conventions.
When Michael Sata founded the PF three months before the 2001 general election, he was not subjected to any internal leadership competition. Instead, he automatically became their presidential candidate. The same scenario is evident in the 2006 and 2008 elections. His candidature was never challenged by anyone in the party. Since inception, it was Sata who was appointing literally every senior party official. During the 2008 presidential election that followed Levy Mwanawasa’s death, PF member Saviour Chishimba challenged Sata’s candidature in the Supreme Court. This was because, according to Chishimba, Sata had never undergone an internal election. It took constant criticism from the MMD and other stakeholders outside the party for the PF to stage manage a congress at the Mulungushi Rock of Authority in July 2011.
Additionally, the nation knows how Edgar became PF presidential candidate after Sata’s death in 2014. And most recently, the party’s so-called virtual convention ahead of the August 12 polls a confident Edgar literally appointed everyone and never allowed himself to be challenged. What a bogus and confused constitution they have!
The evidence is overwhelming to show that PF has never been a democratic party. Chaos and ruthlessness were the PF’s hallmark – a character which led them to the loss in the August 12 Presidential and General Elections. But acceptance of defeat alone is not enough. Superficial dusting of the curtain occasionally doesn’t make it clean. PF needs a clean slate.
Rebranding is not just about changing Edgar and those who are in the inner circle. They should atone not only for their sins but also change their way of doing things, which means they have to espouse the very tenets that they used to talk about, to refer or demand from others. They claimed to have been a democratic party which believed in democracy so they should go for an elective congress where every position should be challenged fairly. Fair competition is very important in a democracy. And the country needs a strong and credible PF for effective checks and balances, among others.
As Bill Gates aptly put it, “There is nothing like a good competition to push you even further. Embrace competition – you might surprise yourself!’’
And Jacob Kindleberger sums it up as follows: “Don’t knock your competitors. By boosting others, you will boost yourself. A little competition is a good thing and severe competition is a blessing. Thank God for competition.”
