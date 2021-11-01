How Zambia can perilously close imposition of martial law to avert the election result we now enjoy

Zambians may never know how perilously close to the imposition of martial law Zambia came to during the counting of the ballots when president Edgar Lungu was fully informed that the election victory was out of his reach.

Despite the fact that the Office of the President and others had been warning and telling him the truth about the impending defeat, there was a stubbornness that engenders him that the PF would pull through no matter what: by hook or crook. He and the top inner circle had put all measures to pull out a victory whether legitimate or illegitimate. They just had to go through the process of an election to legitimise and lend imprimatur to their pre-determined outcome. Some had visions that the PF was very popular and would legitimately win the elections. These included justice minister Given Lubinda, Lusaka Province PF chairman Kennedy Kamba, and others. Others knew that the PF was losing but were delusional about it. These included the PF secretary general Davies Mwila, Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo and others. Some had lost hope and would take whatever fate dished and simply stopped talking. These included Dora Siliya, Mumbi Phiri and others.

President Lungu had been assured that the impressive (albeit overpriced cesspools of corruption) road infrastructure he had erected mainly in Lusaka and there for all to see, would carry him through.

The PF in their arrogance and abandonment had erected these huge campaign billboards extolling all the achievements of the Lungu presidency, accompanied with impressive photographs of the road and bridge networks, energy plants, new buildings, agriculture stations and everything there was to showcase. I hope those billboards have been preserved because they truly tell a great story about political campaigns and possibilities of enhanced propaganda. Lungu had previously stated that there will come a time to show off their achievements. And did he show off during the campaign period?

But under these legitimate and legal means of campaign showmanship, the PF had embarked on a dangerous platform of erecting massive schemes of illegitimacy, treason, rigging, criminality and corruption to win or bulldoze their way to declared victory regardless of the legitimate election outcome. There were many plans and belief in “the end justifies the means” Machiavellian politics. Despite claiming that Zambia was a democracy and wanted to present to the outside world that Zambia was a legitimate democracy, Lungu ensured that the main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema and his party the United Party for National Development (UPND) was squeezed out of effective campaigns through denial of airspace and land-space, infliction of massive violence on UPND campaign rallies, restriction of freedom of assembly and expression, deployment of army and police forces, unequal use of the Public Order Act, dismantling of UPND campaign billboards and other undemocratic practices.

The Lungu government had caused the printing of thousands of premarket ballots that they wanted to offload on election day and these ballots could have affected the outcome of the election. The PF went on a secret campaign to steal public money in order to facilitate the buying of an election. Part of that money is what has been found or will be found in people’s houses, businesses, farms and abroad. Most of the money will never be found because criminals don’t behave like animals being prepared for slaughter. The criminals have their continuing contacts and enablers in the existing structures of the Anti-Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement Commission, Police, Zambia Revenue Authority, Zambia Intelligence Security Service, Ambassadors, foreign tax havens and banks, accounting and law firms, Patents and Companies Registration Agency, land registry and other open and hidden avenues.

The PF had on their side the machinery of state including the Airforce, Army, Zambia National Service, Police and other law enforcement agencies. All the forces were mobilised to ensure that the PF would win the election at all costs, but it is always better to win or appear to win legitimately albeit fraudulently. There was the external community to appease including the Western countries, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the United Nations, the European Union, etc.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic was regarded as God sent by the PF. They used it or tried to use it to debilitate the opposition while enabling themselves to campaign openly in spite of the pandemic.

When all failed to stop the tide of defeat, Lungu, like Donald Trump, tried to “stop the count” in order to “stop the steal”. Trump mounted the insurrection on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. Lungu contemplated stopping the count on August 12-14, 2021 on the premises that PF election monitors were attacked in Southern, Western and North-Western provinces. The imposition of martial law was rejected by the Army. Rupiah Banda would have none of that. Zambia would have been plunged into violence and PF would still be in power. Ghastly.