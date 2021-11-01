If I was young, I would have gone to the village because there’s money – Magande

FORMER finance minister Ng’andu Magande says the massive increase in Constituency Development Fund means that members of parliament and councillors will have something to do.

He says, “I was saying if I was too young now, I would have gone to the village to become a councillor or village headman and say ‘there is money here, I want to help you to think about what we can do with money”.

In his post budget analysis on ZNBC on Friday, Magande who served in Levy Mwanawasa’s administration said the increment of the CDF means a lot to the country.

“…it means a lot. During our time when I was in finance, we were talking of sometimes K50,000 for CDF. Clearly, we couldn’t do much about it but the kinds of money now that is being released to the constituency, the constituency officials that’s the MP, the councillors and the other people in the constituency have a job now. There is something to do,” he said. “I like the way the President put it that all the contracts in the rural areas using this money have first to look into the community to do the work.”

Magande said engaging local people to do the work would be a better way of sharing the national cake.

“Now we will be sharing the national cake from Lusaka to the constituency. I think this is a very positive thing. That is what we were trying to do with late Mwanawasa. We called it fiscal decentralisation but then we discovered few challenges,” he said. “All we started was a plan, we had a plan which was done from district level up to national level. This increment of the CDF means a lot to the people in the constituency. No MP now will say ‘I didn’t get enough’. We heard the President and the Minister of Finance saying all the constituencies will get the money at the same time.”

Magande said the proposed employment of 30,000 teachers was great news.

“What amazed me was that the minister said to recruit 30,000 teachers you only need K1.6 billion and I started saying to myself that last year’s budget was K117 billion, you mean the PF could not employ 30,000 people?… And that is where I believe when the President and the UPND say that priorities were upside down, definitely, indeed they were because these 30,000 teachers are going to impart knowledge to the young people,” he said.

Magande said the teachers should prioritise skills training.

“What actually becomes an issue for me, is what are these teachers going to impart to these children. I hope they will not continue teaching them about [David] Livingstone discovering Victoria Falls that’s meaningless. They should now teach these young people how to plain a plunk, how to weld a nut. In the end if you have a welder in the community, he will be welding even ox ploughs for the villagers,” he said.

Magande said young people should now be oriented on how to write a budget.

“At the moment there are too many young people who have never worked. So to get them into the mood to work there must be some kind of orientation to the extent that they should be taught how to write a budget,” he said. “So, we must now start thinking about these young people who are getting employment. I can see there are a lot of people getting employment. I was saying if I was too young now, I would have gone to the village to become a councillor or village headman and say ‘there is money here, I want to help you to think about what we can do with money. Perhaps we should just start making tables and sell and make money for the community’.”

Magande called for effective control measures and real accountability for the money.

“We know that when money is spread over, we have a tendency of saying where it came from there is much more coming. So, I think we should have enough controls. The tender processes under the Zambia procurement services must be improved so that even the contracts when they are given at that level they are properly done and properly accounted for,” said Magande.