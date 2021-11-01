Matambo warns China Copper Mines of closure

COPPERBELT minister Elisha Matambo warns government will have no option but close China Copper Mines within 30 days if it does not provide proper ablution facilities to its workers.

Matambo expressed displeasure with the current state of toilets which employees use at the mines.

He said the toilets at the mine are not conducive for the over 700 employees at the facility.

Matambo said this when he visited the mine after workers protested for better toilets and improved conditions of service last week on Thursday.

“I feel like crying after seeing the toilets which our people use at this mine. The canteen is also in a bad state which clearly justifies why workers protested for proper toilets to be built,” he noted. “You can’t be keeping human beings like animals. This is an indication that our people have been subjected to harsh treatment here.”

Matambo said despite the massive investment which the company has made in the country, the government would not allow investors who are mistreating Zambians.

He cautioned the Chingola City Council public health department for allowing the mine to operate for 10 years without having proper toilets.

“I can see that our health inspectors at the council have not been doing their job, because this mine under normal circumstances should not be allowed to operate without toilets,” Matambo said.

He directed management at the mine to build proper toilets and canteen within 30 days or risk closing down.

Matambo told management to reinstate the 35 workers who were fired for inciting their fellow workers to protest.

He expressed disappointment with the mine management who have instilled fear in the workers after they refused to disclose information on how they are treated.

Workers who were summoned to give an account of how they work to the minister refused to talk for fear of losing their jobs.

One of the employees Clement Chileshe said they can’t disclose information because he was scared of losing his job adding that anyone who says anything to the government loses their job.

Mine Union of Zambia CCM branch chairman Braston Musonda said the workers protested because they wanted improved conditions of service which included proper toilets and salary increment.

He said the workers also demanded medical schemes and requested to be given milk due to the environment they work in.

However, Musonda said the union was against the protest because they had already started negotiating with management but workers thought nothing was being done.

CCM assistant general manager Yu Qi said management would abide by the government’s directive.

Qi said some workers have been put on disciplinary leave for inciting others to protest which led to some of the infrastructure being damaged.