Nyaonde wins inaugural Mixed Martial Art tourney

ZAMBIAN Mixed Martial Art fighter of City Fight Club (CFC), Ken Nyaonde, had a weekend he will never forget as he won on his debut at the first ever fight held in Lusaka.

CFC hosted the inaugural Mixed Martial Art fights in Zambia that attracted 10 bouts, with two international fights on the fight card where Nyaonde out classed the South African Silver medalist Jesse Schaper in the lightweight category to carry the day.

However, it was not the same story for Joseph Mwanza who lost to South Africa’s Nicolas Vermaak in the first international bout.

Nyaonde, under the watch of former Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) champion Dino Bagattin as the head trainer, managed to win his first fight just months after the club was launched.

The boy from Lusaka’s Chipata compound had nothing to hold him back as he was fighting an experienced MMA fighter from South Africa who has a silver medal to his name.

He told The Mast Sport that the fight had opened many opportunities for him and wants nothing but to be the first Zambian fighter to turn professional.

“To be honest, I feel good. This fight has opened many more opportunities for me because this guy I was fighting is a silver medalist in South Africa and this was my first fight; and this means I have potential to fight at international level,” said Nyaonde in an interview.

“In this sport, I want to achieve many things. I want to be the first one to put Zambia on the international map as a professional Mixed Martial Art fighter and fight in the UFC and other competition.”

For his coach nicknamed ‘the lion’, Bagattini who claimed the EFC championship in 2013, said he was impressed with how Nyaonde fought.

“This is the first of its kind here in Zambia and I am very happy with how things went, and no one really got seriously injured, which is the main thing,” said Bagattini. “This is a new sport in Zambia and this is fantastic as Zambia has fighters ready to turn professional. I have been here since January and all my fighters won some and lost some and we can only get bigger and better with time. The opponents that came in to fight my fighters were so fantastic, but Kenny here is a hero and he deserves it and I am happy.”

The south African coach Ferdi Basson had nothing but praise for the Zambian fighters.

“The two fighters that we came with here are some of the high-level amateurs we have got in South Africa. Big up to the Zambian team that has won one the final fights and really we’re excited that we had some good fights,” said Basson. “My fighters gave it all and fighters from City Fight Club gave it’s all and they got a win.”

The other supporting fights saw Kelvin Chishimba beat Lucky Kapenda in the catch weight category through a technical knockout in the first round.

Kapenda was not so lucky on the day as he lost to Philemon Banda also in the catch weight category in the first round through a technical knockout.

Tony Silva, despite being on the receiving end of kicks, punches and all sorts of MMA technics, managed to carry the day against Chipego Simukuwa in the lightweight category as Simukuwa was disqualified in the third round of the fight.

In another flight weight category, Killian Lungu carried the day in the first round against Portus Chama.