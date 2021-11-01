The reality of PF’s agenda on road infrastructure

[By Alfred Chioza]

Slowly Zambia is coming to reality with the PF’s hidden agenda of road infrastructure development. It must be made abundantly clear from the outset, that the blue prints for road infrastructure construction were drawn by Rupiah Banda’s MMD government. As the saying goes; “Nature doesn’t allow vacuum”.

As it happened, MMD was trounced in the 2011 elections by the Michael Sata-led PF. The winners did not hesitate to announce the link Zambia plans like they were their own. They had somewhere to start from as though they had mooted the idea. Meanwhile, they were like ‘chimbwi no plan’ (no vision). This was the start of massive debt contraction by the then minister of finance Alexander Bwalya Chikwanda.

For the inner-circle, this presented them with unlimited opportunity to steal money for themselves by over invoicing. Basically, this was the start of the grand corruption we came to witness later. If the road was quoted at US $100 million, for example, our leaders would ask the contractor to quote $200 million. The excess $100 million was shared amongst the thieves or if you prefer, call them procurement officers (PROCURERS). Zambia would thus lose $100 million! Worse still, the consultants were equally greedy and weren’t strict with standards or specifications, as long as they were bribed. No wonder, newly built roads disintegrated within the shortest period of time. This was PF’s modus operandi.

What is most irritating, is that for the 10 years that PF was in power and despite the massive debt they contracted, only Lusaka can show for it. Fly overs were only constructed in Lusaka. Nothing in NDOLA, KITWE or LIVINGSTONE. Rural roads are a sorry sight. Take the Chingola Solwezi Road, it is so dilapidated; the stretch of 168 kilometres. A distance which would take normally two hours by motor vehicle takes so many hours to complete. Given that there’s no railway line between Solwezi and Chingola, and that most of Zambia’s copper comes from there, would have been the best reason to fix it as a matter of priority. Also given that for the 10 years PF was in power; North Western Province must have contributed to Zambia’s GDP more than any other province. As such, prioritising fixing this road couldn’t be negotiable. Surprisingly, after the 2016 elections and the province had bitterly complained, road contracts were awarded to known PF cadres. They did shoddy works and the road didn’t last. Couldn’t this be the more reason PF lost elections miserably in the North West?

Most, if not all, the overpriced flyovers and ring roads were built in Lusaka under the L400 to decongest the capital city. I don’t know what was carried out on the Copperbelt under the CB400? So, it would appear most of the loans the PF government contracted for roads, money was spent in Lusaka; turning it into Losangeles like one PF bootlicker claimed. Do Zambians really know the actual cost of the road infrastructure? Nor do we know what went into the pockets of the thieves? It could as well be 50/50.

Talking about rural roads in the Eastern Province, the 2012 by-election time exposed the PF government. The so much talked about road infrastructure development has been loop-sided. Only Lusaka City may boast of good roads. Certainly not Eastern Province! The toll M/Vehicles took during the campaign was more than they could take. It was better and faster to use motor cycles. Even brand-new Ford Rangers failed the terrain test. Suspensions, springs broke or got damaged. Surprisingly, the Chipata-Chadiza Road which was fully funded wasn’t worked on! Chipata-Lundazi Road is another story. Inexperienced cadre contractors were awarded the contract and you can guess the outcome. The Lundazi bridge remained undone for far too long: the works turned out to be poorly done. As for the other road maintenance works, they were purely for stealing money. The Ministry of Infrastructure/RDA and known Chipata PF cadres simply connived to steal government money. Some contractors were paid for no works carried out. They were the preferred PAYEES! There’s so much dirt here. These Matters deserve serious Investigation-the stollen monies must be recovered. If these matters won’t go to the fast-track courts, then I don’t know which will.

PF’s rallying cry during and before the 12th August elections was sonta apo wabombele (literally mocking UPND: show what you have done for Zambians). Now that UPND has had access to information of how massive the looting was. Isn’t it appropriate now for UPND to mock PF back by saying sonta apo tawaibile (show us where you did not steal).