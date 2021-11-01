We need more sports development ideas

Greetings sports lovers.

I am back again this week with my Monday letter. I hope this finds you in good spirit as we start a new month. A new month with ideas that need to be brought forward to develop sport in our country.

The national football team results have not been good in the senior men’s team and a lot has been said about that. The failure by our national team to give us positive results despite much effort put in by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has definitely overshadowed the other sports disciplines that have equally not done well.

However, one of the reasons for failure of these sports disciplines to give us the much-desired results is that we have focused much on just participating at different tournaments, forgetting to actually invest in preparation for those tournaments. Most of these sports federations have no capacity to invest in preparing athletes for the tournaments; going for a tournament is one thing and preparation is another.

With just about 0.1 per cent share of what the sports fraternity will get from the 2022 budget, government, sports federations and stakeholders should invest in development.

Let the money be put in the development of sports, invest in preparing athletes for various tournaments by giving them enough resources and support; do not only come on board when teams are about to travel for the said tournament. Government should invest heavily in the development of sport. Rather than presenting sport as a hobby or an alternative pastime, it should be ingrained into the system as a way of life.

If sport can be our way of life and not a by the way thing, it can help the country know how to adjust to failure. If we have a functional and efficient sports infrastructure, we’ll have more people playing. With that, they learn how to lose and accept it. The biggest difference in a sportsman and someone who doesn’t play is the way they react to failures.

There are other behavioral aspects that improve in the long run. Also, it’s a very creative way to channelise your energy. It’s a ‘way of life’ for those who aren’t intellectually gifted and won’t excel in the pro-academic way of life. At the end of it all, those who’ve played a game with passion realise how much they’ve gained due to it.

In spite of being the most obvious, sport brings in general fitness; it is the most undervalued trait. In a country fighting with obesity and other unhealthy behaviour, a decent sporting infrastructure may go a long way in improving general health levels. Who knows, we might do away with some pot-bellied police officials!

For a nation to be good in sports, it has to first develop a good sports culture. This requires looking after sports at all levels, right from the schools. There will be better sporting infrastructure and that, in turn, means more people will be able to pursue sports as part of their daily routines. Fitness of the general population will increase. So, I don’t think sports investment will only make fit people fitter.

Economic advantages of a fit population are well known. A fit population can do more work (better productivity). Another important point is that a fit population will have lesser number of diseases. That translates into large savings for the country. Sports can be seen as a preventive medicine.

With all that said, let me not forget to mention that sport has economic effects; this might be a bit far-fetched. But promoting sport will encourage even local tournaments which can act as a business. People will spend to watch tournaments. Builders will build infrastructure and people will pay to use it. The sports equipment industry will make good business. Economies of scale may bring down the costs and more people could afford to spend money in sporting activities, magnifying further each of the effects I have mentioned above.

The responsibility of the government is to provide enough sports impetus so that private investors see it as a good business opportunity. The key is to promote sports not just at the top level, but start from the root.

Looking forward to interacting and sharing more ideas with you sports lovers.

Send your comments to: bright.t.tembo14@gmail.com, WhatsApp +260 976 163505.