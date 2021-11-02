CATHERINE PREPARES FOR COME BACK

FORMER World Bantamweight champion Catherine Phiri is set to be back in the ring in January next year with a Zimbabwean boxer, Kundakwashe Chwendere, in the super bantam weight championship fight.

Phiri, who was recently commissioned as an officer in the Zambia Air Force, is set to revive her boxing career which she has stayed from since 2019.

Announcing Phiri’s come back to the ring was Oriental Quarries Promotion manager Christopher Malunga who said the fight was set for January 29.

Malunga said it was a very important fight for Zambia and the boxer.

“This is a very important bout for Zambia and very important bout for boxers taking part on that day. As a promotion, we had to make sure all is set and we came up with a budget of 565,000 for the fight,’’ he explained. ‘’And the good part of this fight is that we have seen sponsorship coming. And I am happy that Trade Kings have taken up the platinum package and also Oriental are also making sure that they put in a lot towards the same.”

He said while the budget was well set, Phiri was equally geared for the fight.

“We don’t announce fights without doing our homework. I am happy that even the ministry of sports is willing to market this fight and raise resources for this fight. And it’s good that the government is supporting us,” said Malunga. “This fight is sanctioned by WBC and it’s an interim fight; and we are very happy with WBC because they want to promote the African fight and we are taking it very serious.”

Phiri’s coach Mike Zulu said the boxer was ready for the staged fight, adding that it would be make or break.

“She went for six months military training, and within that period she kept herself busy and fit. And I have passed through that type of training, so I know what it is,” said Zulu.

“So, for me in terms of fitness, she is fit. And we just have to work on the technical part of boxing and how to go about this coming fight. This fight is going to be a make or break for her back in the lime light where we were, so in germs of fitness, for me she is fit. We will work on the technical part in the gym.”

And Phiri said: “I have gained more endurance compared to the way I was before. And I have to work on the boxing part because this time around things are a bit different looking at the other tittle I have (ZAF officer) because I am representing Zambia and Air Force. So, I have to work hard and keep the reputation of the Air Force. I must thank the Air Force commander to grant me this opportunity to have this fight. Before, my life was just dedicated to boxing, but now I have boxing and work because of the support I have from the Air Force; it won’t affect me and I am going to manage this.”