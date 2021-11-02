Don’t discard the good PF did, urges Mchombo

ANGLICAN Diocese of Eastern Zambia Bishop William Mchombo says leaders should be open minded and receptive to divergent views.

And Eastern Province minister Peter Phiri says those who like politicking will run out of words because the government is walking the talk.

During the 5th Diocesan harvest thanksgiving Sunday at St Luke’s Cathedral in Msoro area of Mambwe district, Bishop Mchombo whose preaching was based on the parable of the sower said Christians should be focused.

“Leaders should take advice; leaders should listen to the people. For example, my position, I should not think that I am the only person who is knowledgeable and no one can tell me anything. When you are given a privilege to serve, other people will come to give you advice. You should be open! Listen, what are the people saying. If you listen to advice, then you are going to do well,” he said.

Bishop Mchombo said Christians should take advice so that they become good Christians.

“I know that the Minister for Eastern Province wants people to give him advice, he knows that he cannot do everything alone. Even the President who is there knows that he cannot manage to do everything alone. He wants people to help him,” he noted. “We need to be open minded in our leadership. A leader is not supposed to be talking all the time and suffocate other voices. How can you run an organisation like that? Sometimes people should be wondering whether the Bishop is there or not.”

Bishop Mchombo said all those that are in leadership positions should open their hearts to the people.

He also urged Christians to be like the seed which landed on fertile ground by being good to the Church and other people.

Bishop Mchombo hoped that the UPND government would not discard the good that the previous government did.

“Accept our congratulations for being elected MP for Malambo. Convey our congratulations to President Hakainde Hichilema as well. We give glory and thanks to God for the smooth transition of power from the PF government to the UPND government. This is in no small measure to the former government through the former president Edgar Lungu to concede defeat and magnanimous enough to congratulate the new team,” he said. “This is unique to Zambia. Leadership is a relay race. There comes a time to pass on the baton to the next participant who should build on what the other person did. It is our prayer, guest of honour that the new government will not discard the good that the former regime did. The Church will remain in critical solidarity with the new government.”

Bishop Mchombo said church-run St Luke’s Clinic qualifies to be upgraded to a first level general hospital and that St Francis Hospital qualifies to be a university teaching hospital.

He hoped the government would soon consider upgrading the two health institutions.

Bishop Mchombo said the country was excited that 30,000 teachers and 11,200 health workers would be employed.

“Indeed, a good number of our young men and women who graduated as far back as 2014 have never been employed. It is our prayer that the recruitment will be transparent and that even other young men and women in other professionals such as agriculture will also be considered,” he said. “We applaud the government for the huge step in the quest to provide free education to our learners. Education indeed is the greatest equaliser. Our plea is that the grant to the schools should be sustainable and paid on time.”

On water, Bishop Mchombo said people have continued to complain about the water situation in the province.

“A lot of communities have been complaining of sharing water points with animals. The Diocese through its social arm of Kachere Development Programme has sunk and continues to sink boreholes in various districts of Eastern Province,” he said. “It is gratifying that government has removed fees for domestic boreholes. Climate change is impacting on water accessibility as rivers dry up soon after the rainy season. Sinking a well is tedious as the water table seems to have gone further down. We need concerted efforts to support our people.”

Bishop Mchombo described the increment of the Constituency Development Fund from K1.6 million to K25.7 million as a noble move to bring development close to the people.

He however, advised that capacity building should be invested in stakeholders if the desired results are to be realised.

Bishop Mchombo appealed to MPs in the region to come together and prioritise big projects such as inter-town roads.

And Phiri, who is also Malambo member of parliament, said the UPND government has increased CDF because it wants to walk the talk.

“This CDF will also help create employment for the youths here. We need to register youth groups and women cooperatives. No one will come from outside to come and construct CDF funded projects but the local people,” he said.

Phiri said the introduction of free education was one way of fulfilling the campaign promises.

“Like the Bishop has said, education is a better equaliser. We want the children to get educated and take up the positions that we are holding in future,” he said. “The free education that we promised, although the people did not have patience, has come. Good things are still coming.”

Phiri said a big portion of the 2021 CDF for Malambo will go towards water.

“Government has secured money to work on the feeder roads in the country. So come 2022, all the roads we were using during campaigns will be worked on. I think those who wanted to politic will have nothing to talk about because we are walking the talk,” said Phiri.

The proceeds of the thanksgiving Sunday will go towards the construction of the lay training and retreat centre in senior Chief Nzamane’s area in Chipata.