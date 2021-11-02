Kalaba demands US $20m from Kabemba, Nkonge

DEMOCRATIC Party leader Harry Kalaba is counter claiming US$20,000,000 from his subordinates Judith Kabemba and Justin Nkonge for defamation of character.

Over a week ago, the duo alleged that Kalaba misappropriated party funds and gave senior party positions to PF members.

He wants the Lusaka High Court to grant him an order of injunction restraining the plaintiffs, their agents and servants from defaming or publishing by word of mouth or writing or any form of electronic, print media or otherwise, any defamatory matter against him.

Kalaba is also seeking general damages for defamation, mental stress and inconvenience.

In this matter, Kabemba who is the party vice-president and Nkonge as treasurer sued Kalaba for impersonating as party president.

They are seeking a permanent injunction restraining him from masquerading as president of the Democratic Party (DP).

The duo which fired Kalaba for squandering party funds and appointing PF members, is seeking an injunction restraining their leader from making any appointments to positions within the DP, receiving finances on behalf of the party, as well as holding any meetings on its behalf until the matter is determined.

In their statement of claim Kabemba and Nkonge said on November 10, 2018, the national executive committee (NEC) of the party resolved to sponsor Kalaba as the presidential candidate in the 2021 General Election after the former party president Gift Kalumba relinquished his position.

They said it was further resolved that the party presidency would remain vacant until it was filled at a special democratic national committee meeting to be convened by the national secretary.

Kabemba and Nkonge said despite the party having sponsored Kalaba in this year’s elections, he was not a registered office bearer for the Democratic Party, neither has he been elected as its president.

The plaintiffs claimed that on September 25, 2022, Kalaba unilaterally relieved all chairpersons of the democratic national committee of DP of their duties, contrary to Article 10 of the party constitution which required such positions to be effective.

Kabemba and Nkonge contended that they had also noted with dismay the lack of financial transparency and accountability on the part of Kalaba as he does not disclose the source of funds donated to the party as well as amounts, contrary to Article 23 and 27 of the party constitution.

“The defendant has embarked on steps to supplant the DP with the PF as he has unilaterally appointed Jewis Chabi as the national secretary even though the position of national secretary is elective under the DP constitution,” the plaintiffs said.

In his defence, Kalaba said Kabemba and Nkonge were not registered office bearers of DP.

He explained that following the presidential and general election, DP immediately commenced the process of party mobilisation and restructuring in order to prepare itself to contest any by-elections.

Kalaba said the party also realised the need to modernise its archaic and outdated constitution and, consequently, a revised one was adopted during a meeting held on September 25, 2021.

“DP has a national committee in place and the national committee has not found the defendant wanting and it cannot lie in the mouths of the plaintiffs who are suspended members to allege misconduct against the defendant,” Kalaba said.

In his counter claim, Kalaba stated that following his election as party president, he nominated Kabemba as his running mate for the purpose of the August 12, 2021 General Election, which nomination was supported by the interim executive committee.

“The entire leadership comprising the national committee of the DP was identified ,mobilised and introduced to the party by the defendant who facilitated the appointment of the plaintiffs as vice-president and treasurer of DP respectively, which appointments were ratified by the DP,” Kalaba explained. “The plaintiffs, on October 19, 2021, held a press briefing and made a number of malicious, false and highly damaging disparaging statements against me and the party, conduct that amounts to gross indiscipline, and as a consequence of which the plaintiffs were suspended from the party.”

Kalaba contended that the words in their ordinary meaning were understood that it was the duo’s intention to damage his public image by portraying him as a common criminal who wanted to benefit from proceeds of crime by working with other criminals who stole money from the coffers of the country.

“The plaintiffs allege that the defendant is working against the interest of the Zambian public by bringing back brutality and murder of innocent people such as Nsama Nsama and other youths who lost their lives during the reign of the PF Govt. As a consequence of the aforementioned, the defendant has been unable to mobilise funds for the purpose of running the DP which is a nation-wide party,” he submitted.

Kalaba further claimed that he had all his life endeveoured to lead an honest life and to always uphold principles of integrity and to employ such means only as are consistent with honour as a husband, father, in public service, as a politician, leader of an opposition political party and presidential hopeful.

He said it was extremely hurtful for the plaintiffs to damage his reputation as he had done nothing deserving of the sustained campaign of calumny that Kabemba and Nkonge had orchestrated against him.

Kalaba added that their remarks had brought him into public ridicule, odium and embarrassment as a result of the plaintiffs’ brazen attacks, hence his reason to seek the protection of the court by way of injunction.

And Chabi, a national secretary of DP, has applied to join the matter.

In an affidavit in support of summons for joinder, Chabi stated that Nkonge being the treasurer of the party, had the responsibility to ensure that books of accounts and party funds were accounted for and that the president did not manage party funds.