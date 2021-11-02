KAMBWILI IS LOST…needs deliverance, he’s a shame to himself – Chisala

BISHOP Timothy Chisala says PF member Chishimba Kambwili is acting like a confused fellow.

Bishop Chisala, who is the General Overseer of All Nations Church International, says Kambwili is a bitter soul who regrets insulting the UPND Alliance.

According to Kambwili, the K173 billion 2022 national budget presented by finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane is a brought-in-dead budget whose revenue side does not tolerate and support the expenditure side.

The first UPND budget, whose formulation begun under PF, promises to employ 30,000 teachers and 11,200 medical personnel, removal of tuition, examination and PTA funds, and increased Constituency Development Fund from K1.6 million to K25.7 million per constituency, among others, has been hailed as a good budget.

But Kambwili, who is seeking to lead the former ruling party – the Patriotic Front – phoned The Mast and rubbished the budget saying it was the most useless and worst he has ever seen in his entire life.

He demanded that Dr Musokotwane resigns on moral grounds.

Asked why he thought it was useless, Kambwili said, “it’s BID, it was brought-in-dead, it will not be actualised.”

But Bishop Chisala, in an interview with The Mast, said Kambwili needs serious deliverance.

“I have gone through The Mast paper and I have seen what the PF member, Kambwili, has said. This man needs serious deliverance. He is acting like a confused fellow,” he said.

Bishop Chisala said Kambwili regrets insulting the UPND Alliance as seen from his bitterness.

“It is clear that he regrets insulting the UPND Alliance. By now Kambwili could have been a big person, either vice-president or senior member in the UPND Alliance government,” he said. “But unfortunately, this is what happens when a person has no direction. Ba (Mr) Kambwili is a lost man wondering aimlessly in the wilderness.”

Bishop Chisala said Kambwili has no political direction.

He said very soon without shame, Kambwili will apologise to the UPND government when it employs the over 30,000 teachers.

“This is what happens when a person does not have integrity. I do not intend to insult or sound vulgar towards my brother. But he is lost. He has no direction. He is a shame to himself. Very soon once the teachers are employed, he will come to apologise without shame. It is a risk to trust Kambwili in politics, even in real life,” Bishop Chisala said. “Ba Kambwili is an opportunist who misses chances. If in life you are not consistent, things will be passing through your nose. The case of ba Kambwili. People need to understand this man very well.”

He said the UPND government needs to be supported because it has shown that it means well for the people of Zambia.