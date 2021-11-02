KCM, Mopani in a mess, says Musokotwane

FINANCE minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says Konkola Copper Mines and Mopani are in a mess.

Speaking at the post-budget Town Hall Symposium at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka yesterday, Dr Musokotwane said the situation presented there was not real.

“Already you can hear what is happening in KCM. More importantly these mines need huge amounts of capital to be able to bring them to a level which can contribute to that mining output which we are talking about,” he said. “So, what appears to be glittering on the surface is not real, serious work is required there.”

He warned against believing that there was an easy solution to problems in the mining sector.

Dr Musokotwane added that the fuel situation in the country was also a big mess as the government was subsidising it with about US $21 million a month.

“Now can you imagine if there were no such subsidies of $21 million a month, the issues of meal allowances, we would sort them out. But we have made choices. Personally, I don’t believe this is money that is well spent because we can do something better with that $21 million a month,” he added. “But the good thing about fuel is that it may be possible to do adjustments on how we procure fuel so that even when we remove the subsidies the price will not escalate because we are targeting the wastage in the system. So, it is possible to cut out the wastage in the way fuel is being procured. And when we cut away that wastage, we may be able to remove the subsides with just a minimal increment in the pump price.”

Dr Musokotwane said the way fuel was being procured in Zambia was a problem.

He said Indeni Petroleum Refinery was equally a problem.

“The input in Indeni when they buy the feedstock, they buy diesel – already refined diesel or already refined petrol then some other stuff

put together; that’s the one that comes in the pipeline to go to Indeni to be separated,” he said. “So, whether you like it or not whatever fuel that comes out of Indeni is always going to be more expensive compared to the diesel or petrol that you buy finished. So as a society we have to make choices. Do we want cheaper fuel? If the answer is yes, then of course it means that we don’t have to buy from Indeni. But if you want Indeni, it means you must accept more expensive fuel. These are choices we have to make.”

Dr Musokotwane proposed some remedies to the cost of fuel in the country.

“Further, if it is finished products that we buy, if it is finished diesel for example that you buy, it is possible to transport that diesel from ports of Dar-es-Salaam through the Tazama pipeline,” he said. “The Tazama pipeline can transport diesel and if you transported that diesel through the pipeline, the cost of transporting fuel, that diesel will drop from about $150 per cubic litre to $57 per cubic

litre, so it will be cheap.”

He said there were some reforms the government would talk about later in fuel procurement.

“You want the status-quo, fuel will remain expensive and at some point, we may have to reduce the subsidies and pass on the cost. You want fuel to be cheaper, then we will have to reorganise the manner by which we get fuel,” Dr Musokotwane said. “Finished products and through the pipeline and not through the tankers…so these are choices that we have to make. Obviously, there will be some casualties because if you buy the finished products, it means Indeni cannot be as active as what it is now. In fact, it cannot refine because we will be buying from outside. So, there are people who are employed at Indeni. I think about 300 of them, what do we do with them? Should 300 people force all of us have expensive fuel or should we say let’s take care of you 300 people so that the whole country gets cheaper fuel?”

And Dr Musokotwane said there was a good level of capacity to absorb the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

“Actually, in a sense, a good level of capacity is already there because for example, if I take the constituency I represent, Liuwa, in the last 10 years, money from the central government to build classrooms in the last 10 years I don’t think they constructed three or four classes coming through the Ministry of Education,” he explained. “But the money from the CDF, small as it was in the last 10 years, we have managed to construct something like maybe 18 classroom blocks. So, in essence therefore that’s why I say that we have been doing these things already. And I am not the only one, all the other MPs, ask many other MPs maybe except those that are from the government side; but ask the MPs from the opposition, they will tell you that they constructed more classrooms, more clinics, more teachers’ houses and the central government using very thin budgets. So, the capacity is there because we have been doing it.”

He however, acknowledged that there would be errors in the management of CDF.

“I must admit that there is a possibility that errors will be there given the huge amounts. The temptations for some people to pinch some money will be there. We are also going to tell the police…’police if anyone takes the money through CDF by not doing what they should do through the contractor, first of all the contractor will be in trouble and you the police in that city if you do nothing you will also be in trouble’. So we are going to be very strict,” said Dr Musokotwane.