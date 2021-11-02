On the hichilemanisation of a green economy in Zambia

[By Professor Kazhila Chinsembu, PhD]

The green economy project in Zambia is not yet shovel-ready. New leadership and bold thinking are urgently needed to chart sustainable paths towards a resilient green economic recovery programme in Zambia. That we need new reforms driven by new movers and shakers to leapfrog Zambia towards a resilient green economy is very clear in my mind.

This article provides a bird’s eye view of a strategic economic and environmental sustainability framework whose goal is two-fold: to expand the industrial sector, and to decarbonise the economy in Zambia. The new government plans to approach this goal by building a robust and resilient green economy that can produce environment friendly green products and green services.

Like gender and HIV/AIDS, greening should be mainstreamed into every socioeconomic sector in Zambia. We need a multi-pronged and multi-sectoral approach to engineer a vibrant green economy in Zambia. A green economy can improve energy and raw material efficiency, limit greenhouse gas emissions, minimise waste and pollution, protect and restore ecosystems, and support adaptations to the effects of climate change.

Greening the economy is more than just planting trees, reducing environmental pollution, and protecting the mukula from greedy mukulapreneurs. Greening the economy is an important vector for weaning our nation from fossil fuels. It can help reduce environmental degradation and put our energy destiny into our own hands.

Current narratives on the green economy focus on climate change and sustainable development goals. In addition, greening shines a new light on tackling biodiversity loss, waste, and pollution. Post-COVID-19, policy discussions on the green economy, blue economy, bioeconomy, and circular economy will take a more central theme in business and Research & Development

Green economy is no longer an oxymoron in Africa. Successful green economy reform is the sine qua non of any long-range poverty reduction strategy and sustainable development agenda.

Venture capital and foreign direct investment are shifting into green projects supporting carbon neutrality, creating new opportunities and decent green jobs in traditional sectors such as manufacturing and construction, or in emerging green sectors such as renewable energy and energy efficiency.

For example, a green hydrogen production plant is being set up in Namibia. It will be powered by wind and solar energy. Green hydrogen is used in the production of ammonia, fertilisers, methanol, steel, and various petroleum products via oil refinery. Green hydrogen may in future replace gasoline as a transport fuel or as a fuel for power generation.

In Namibia, green hydrogen will replace diesel, the main fuel used in power generation for mining and other heavy industries. Hydrogen can also be used to heat homes. Green hydrogen is an emerging market opportunity with the potential to spur national and regional development. It is hoped that green hydrogen will make Namibia a net exporter of energy.

Although it is expensive to produce, green hydrogen generated using electricity from renewable resources is primed to reduce pollution and curb the carbon footprint. We therefore need incentives and policies to make the switch to green hydrogen commercially viable.

In Zambia, we can use green hydrogen for power generation and reduce fuel imports and expand the economy to form a green hydrogen ecosystem that widens the country’s tentacles into other profitable value chains. We can implement green hydrogen projects through public-private partnerships.

As we champion the green economy, we need to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the prospects and constraints of implementing cleaner and leaner production strategies in Zambia. We should formulate new sustainable development plans that take into consideration the economy-resource-environment nexus.

To devise efficient strategies for a green economy requires complex mathematical calculations, detailed models, disaggregated data and databases on the environmental impacts of value chains.

We can also do the simple things such as preserving protected forest areas, national forests, and local forest reserves. All forestpreneurs must immediately be flushed out of forest reserve number 27.

There are fundamental questions that urgently need honest answers if we are to make our green economy resilient.

How can we think outside the box in order to build a robust green economy, reduce pressure on natural resources, improve resource efficiency, develop clean energy, and increase investment in environmental protection? What are the drivers and barriers to a green economy in Zambia?

Which institutions will be responsible for calculating our national green economy index? Which institutions will monitor green economy indicators including ecological quality, renewable energy, green tourism, quality of life, green GDP, energy intensity, organic agriculture, innovation index, and transport greenhouse gas emission per capita?

How can we improve ecological carrying capacity and strengthen ecological restoration? What are the structural dynamics, spatio-temporal and driving forces of ecological carrying capacity for our cities?

How can we prudently reform Zambia’s forest industry, Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO), and Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA), in order to meet the emerging demands of the green economy?

What strategic reforms, including sticks and carrots, can increase environmental education, strengthen environmental management, and improve the licensing and forest revenue system in Zambia?

How can we restructure agriculture away from the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides? What role can organic farming and biological control of pests play in greening agricultural production? What are the SWOT factors that influence the development of ecotourism as an important component of a green economy in Zambia?

How shall we standardise the eligibility criteria for green bonds or regulate the green bond market in Zambia? What community regulations shall be put in place for eco-labelling and green advertising claims?

Let me hasten to add that our country’s green economy strategy should also include green medicines and stimulate the farmer-to-pharma approach. This can help Zambia tap into the global trade in green medicines now estimated at more than US$83 billion. A few years ago, the green medicines market in Europe was about US$10 billion, US$1.0 billion in India, and US$4 million in the USA.

Trade in green medicines in Germany alone accounts for over US$3.5 billion; France, US$1.6 billion; and Italy, US$0.6 billion. China earns more than US$14 billion per year in trade of medicinal botanicals and drugs based on plant ingredients. Of the 25 best selling drugs worldwide, 42 per cent of the sales of these drugs are of those derived from green plants.

Similarly, out of the top 150 drugs prescribed in the USA, 57 per cent contained at least one major compound derived from green plants and other natural products. Over 120 pharmaceutical products are derived from green plants, and more than 75 per cent of all the approved anti-infective drugs are derived from medicinal plants.

Zambia should use the COVID-19 pandemic to reset her green economy goals and view research on forests and green plants through a new prism of Afrocentric drug discovery. Green medicines are low hanging fruits that present a shovel-ready revenue stream for government. We should not limit green medicines to mutototo.

Through this new government initiative on the green economy, we now have a green light to use economic botany to leverage our country to dominate the global system of innovation for the discovery and development of novel COVID-19 drugs, or any other drugs, from our indigenous medicinal plants. Zambianisation of the drug discovery pipeline requires urgent reforms, and several questions need urgent answers.

How can we leverage new innovations in beneficiation in the bioeconomy and indigenous knowledge systems to green the economy? How shall we approach the current controversial debate on medicinal marijuana?

What policy steps shall we take to reform the use of green medicines, improve the phytomedicines sector, strengthen indigenous super foods, as well as to decolonise the chemistry of medicinal plants? To answer these questions will require wet towels on our heads.

Let me now end where I started. There is a real buzz about the green economy in Zambia. Driven by global trends, the green economy agenda in Zambia is a peremptory order from the new dawn government. The hichilemanisation of a green economy in Zambia is therefore no longer an option. The green economy train will not leave Zambia behind. The green economy is cool. It has swag.

*Views in this article are personal opinions of Professor Chinsembu and do not represent the views of the University of Namibia where he works as Full Professor.

Author of the book Green Medicines, Chinsembu is Full Professor of Molecular Biology and Drug Discovery at the University of Namibia; Advisor to Founding President of UPND, late Anderson Mazoka; former Lecturer at UNZA, and former Publicity Secretary of UNZALARU; former Researcher at the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology, Nairobi, Kenya.