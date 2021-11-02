Proposed 2022 budget an empty promissory note, says Mpombo

GEORGE Mpombo has described the plan to employ 30,000 teachers and 11,200 health workers by the government a pure phantasmagoria.

Commenting on the first UPND government budget presented by finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane last Friday, Mpombo the former Kafulafuta MMD member of parliament who also served as defence minister, said the proposed budget was an empty promissory note.

“The promise to employ 30,000 teachers and 11,000 health workers is pure phantasmagoria (dream). Do these figures include housing infrastructure for staff? These are figures plucked from the air,” Mpombo said.

He added that the budget was also irrational and far-fetched.

He said funds disbursement has never been consistent even when Ng’andu Magande was finance minister in the Levy Mwanawasa administration.

On schools, Mpombo said the abolition of PTA and examination fees would result in poor quality of education services since the minister has not revealed the source of funding to replace the abolished services.