SIDA gives Eden University K4.9m research grant

EDEN University School of Pharmacy has won a grant to conduct antimicrobial resistance research.

The research is intended to assess the impact of interventions on the development and transmission of antibiotic resistance.

As part of the research outcome, the School of Pharmacy will also design, implement, evaluate, and compare interventions that will have a true impact on reducing the development and transmission of antibiotic resistance in and between the different health settings.

The grant is funded by the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA) and is valued at about K4.9 million.

The project is in collaboration with three European universities; one in Germany, one in Switzerland and the other in Italy.

The university of Malawi, school of medicine is also a beneficiary of this grant.

The total grant amount of the project per university is approximately 244,000.00 euros (K4,899,094.57).

Eden University is one of the only two recipients of the prestigious award in Africa.