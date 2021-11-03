BUDGET DECEPTIVE…naive, borders on incompetence – Musumali

THE Socialist Party has described the 2022 national budget as deceptive and a product of naivety.

Featuring on Hot FM radio’s Red Hot Breakfast show yesterday, Dr Cosmas Musumali, the SP general secretary, said the UPND is pro-international capital and that the current government is betraying Zambians.

“To be honest, the budget, using the correct language, would be termed as very deceptive and naïve. Actually, the naivety borders on sheer incompetence. This is not a budget that should be celebrated,” Dr Musumali, an economist, reacted. “If anything, it’s a huge letdown for the Zambian masses. The Zambian masses voted in huge numbers for change. But what we are getting, through this budget, is not transformative – it’s more of the same.”

He added that the K173 billion, in some cases, could be said to be very retrogressive.

“It can’t be a budget that one will look up to and say the poor people of Zambia voted for a right cause,” Dr Musumali said. “This budget talks of [economic] growth, jobs and taking development closer to the people. Let’s start with growth; what’s the projection for growth? They are saying [that] they are going to work towards 3.5 per cent. Now, you have a population growth rate of…in this country, that’s 2.8 per cent. Over the past two years, this country has declined.”

He said Zambia needed something like 7.9 per cent of economic growth in 2022.

“If your growth is going to end up at 3.5 per cent, you’ll still have a huge gap of about 4.9 per cent, because the past three years have been disastrous for this country. People have suffered a lot!” Dr Musumali said. “The growth that is being projected here is not one that will take people out of poverty. They (ordinary people) are going to be huge losers, especially those provinces that are already poor like Western, Northern, Luapula, Muchinga provinces. So, things are not rosy.”

He continued, saying: “with this new budget, with the activities that have been put there, this country is going nowhere.”

“Yes, there were issues that hindered our growth; one of them is Covid. So, we were eager to find out exactly what are the measures being put in place to ensure that this country can move out of this,” he noted. “We would have wanted to see a lot of efforts being exerted towards moderating the negative effects of Covid. [When] you go through the budget and read through the figures, you don’t see much of this.”

On the employment of 11,200 health workers and on whether or not such is not a sign of the government’s commitment to fight COVID-19, Dr Musumali responded that fighting the pandemic takes more than that.

“11,200 new employees will definitely be a huge relief. And we have always advocated for this. You can’t provide health services without a good health workforce. 60 per cent of spending in the health sector goes to the health workforce,” he explained. “So, increasing it by 11,200 is a good move. But what does that mean? We have people today who have been fired from their jobs because they were fighting for personal protective equipment.”

He said he would have to look at the details of the budget to see how much is going, for example, to Covid sensitisation.

“We also know that there is a bit of technology that has to be employed if you are going to fight Covid, especially the more intensive cases. How much of that money is into that area?” Dr Musumali noted. “So, having people yet you have not resolved the fundamental issues that affect health service delivery, is not the way forward. It’s a joke! You are more like blinding the people by making huge political capital gains out of those numbers.”

He explained that one of the biggest constraints to accessing health in Zambia is the cost associated to it.

“This is where the national health insurance comes in. What are they saying? They are saying they will reform the National Health Insurance Scheme to benefit all. Believe you me, reforming a health insurance scheme takes five, six years,” Dr Musumali said. “I have worked in this area; I have done health insurance before. I can tell you that this is not something that comes easy. They didn’t plan for this – they didn’t think through it. They are saying ‘we will.’ [But] that will take you five, six years. So, access to health services will still be a huge issue for this country. You have a government today that mentions things it has not thought through clearly.”

On the government’s intention to employ 30,000 teachers next year, Dr Musumali said: “it’s a good move to employ people.”

“But you are talking about an entire system. It’s not just about having people in place! That’s not the way you create jobs by, more or less, enlarging your civil service only. No! No! No! Job creation takes policies,” he said.

He further talked about what the 2022 budget offers for the small-scale farmer?

“There is nothing much! They mention a few things and then very quickly, they rush into large-scale agriculture. They say we can do more in agriculture by promoting large-scale estate production for both domestic and export markets. That’s their interest!” Dr Musumali said. “Their interest is not the small-scale farmer. How about the FISP (Farmer Input Support Programme) and all that? They are promising a new comprehensive agricultural support programme. They haven’t thought through it!”

He said the UPND government has thought through quite clearly how they are going to do with large-scale farming.

“This is a party of international capital. This is a party of multinationals. That’s what UPND is! They pay lip service to the small-scale farmers and to the Zambian masses,” said Dr Musumali. “This is a party that dupes the people. They have to speak a sweet language so that they are seen as a part of the people. They are not! They are selling this country before our eyes. They are betraying the people that voted for them, hardly one year into office.”