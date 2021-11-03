Copperbelt DP chairman quits, joins UPND

WE can’t afford to be in a party of confusion that conspicuously wants to work with PF, says Copperbelt Democratic Party chairman Moses Newa as he resigns to join the ruling UPND.

And Ndola PF district vice-chairlady Agness Chomba says the former ruling party has remained a shell.

Announcing his resignation, Newa who was referred to as the Copperbelt DP premiere, said there was no time to waste in a party of confusion.

“Today, I have come to officially make it known that I can’t belong to a party of confusion. It is a blessing that we have the new dawn government,” he said. “Zambia could have collapsed to the end if PF was allowed to continue after August 12, 2021. The people were under bondage of slavery by the brutal PF regime. They should never be given any chance.”

Newa said time to work for the people was now because the UPND had shown its way.

And Chomba, who is the immediate past Bukulungwe ward PF councillor, said the former party was gone.

Welcoming Newa into the UPND, Copperbelt chairman Elisha Matambo said people could now feel the breath of fresh air.

He said despite the PF dressing trees and roads, people still resolved to change government.

“PF dressed even ba pushi (cats) but still lost the election. The PF did not mean well to the people of Zambia. Only the few corrupt benefited at the expense of the majority Zambians,” said Matambo, who is also the provincial minister. “But we say this should never continue. Keep following what the UPND is doing; the budget has set the tone.”