If you’re not willing to go to rural areas then sorry, Musokotwane warns teachers

FINANCE minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says ending poverty, creating wealth and raising more tax revenues all hinge on economic growth.

On teacher recruitment, Dr Musokotwane says, “If you are not willing to go to the outlying areas, then sorry”.

He also says by 2024, the UPND government targets to reach seven to eight per cent of annual economic growth rate.

On Friday, Dr Musokotwane presented a K173.0 billion 2022 national budget, equivalent to 37.1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

Of that amount, Dr Musokotwane disclosed that revenues and grants were K100.7 billion, representing 21.6 per cent of the GDP.

He said the gross financing of K72.3 billion, which translates to a budget deficit of 6.7 per cent of the GDP, would be raised from external and domestic sources, including a drawdown on the special drawing rights (SDR) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The government also intends to recruit over 41,200 personnel (teachers and health workers), next year.

Dr Musokotwane featured on ZNBC TV’s Sunday Interview and said it was clear to him that when there is no economic growth or negative growth, “the ordinary person on the street feels that they are poorer than before.”

“So, I want to emphasise this point; ending poverty, creating wealth, raising more tax revenues all hinge on economic growth,” Dr Musokotwane said. “So, you’ll hear in the next five years, we’ll be talking a lot more about how to achieve growth – whether it’s in mining, agriculture, tourism. Otherwise, we’ll fail to find jobs for young people and that will be a disaster. We want to create jobs for the young people!”

Programme host Grevazio Zulu asked the minister when Zambians should expect to see higher economic figures unlike the targeted 3.5 per cent for 2022.

“I think by the time we are reaching to year number three, four, five; we should be close to seven, eight per cent of growth,” Dr Musokotwane answered.

He explained that the driving factor for the 2022 national budget were the promises the UPND leadership made to Zambians, prior to assuming office.

“We made promises to have an economy that grows faster because that’s how jobs that the younger people are looking for will be created. That’s how wealth is going to be created!” Dr Musokotwane said. “We promised people a stronger [economic] growth. Where does the growth come from? It must come from the sectors. What do you in the various sectors like mining, agriculture, mining…”

Reminded that 3.5 per cent economic growth for next year is less ambitious, the minister agreed, but with a caveat.

“That is right! But remember [that] we did not have sufficient time to do this budget. To have [economic] growth that you are talking about (of about seven per cent to 10 per cent), it’s not just a matter of wishing [for] it,” Dr Musokotwane said.

“You must think through and determine measures that you’ll create that will lead to growth. We think that we have started some of these measures in the mining sector…”

On the budgetary proposal to recruit 30,000 teachers, 11,200 health workers, increase of Constituency Development Fund (CFD) from K1.6 million to K25.7 million, abolish tuition and examination fees and pay outstanding pension arrears of K2.1 billion, and on whether or not he is scared that such would translate into a huge expenditure, Dr Musokotwane explained.

“It is huge expenditure but it is within the budget that I presented. All those costs were estimated and they fit within the budget that I presented. So, that’s not a problem at all,” Dr Musokotwane, who is Liuwa UPND member of parliament, noted.

“Right now, there are about 55,000 people who have been trained to be teachers that have never been deployed. We cannot continue like that! Those of us from rural constituencies, this is something that has been hurting our hearts. I have been to some primary schools in my constituency; at times you only find one teacher [for] Grades one to seven. Then you ask yourself a question ‘are these children learning properly?’ Even when some of them later on say they have passed, just know that there is some gimmick that the teacher made, because the teacher does not want to be seen to be failing. So, [education is] totally compromised!”

He further indicated that the government would find a mechanism so that recruited teachers do not cram schools in urban areas at the expense of those in rural areas.

“This recruitment [of teachers] will be undertaken largely in the affected areas. But the Minister of Education will give details of this, including the fact that if you go to bomas like Senanga, Choma, Serenje, within the boma, there are a lot of teachers. Maybe you find 30, 40 teachers at one school! [But] the moment you get out [of town], in the outlying areas there are no teachers,” said Dr Musokotwane. “So, obviously the system has to change. Those who said they want to be teachers must understand what it means to be a teacher. Most of our schools are in outlying areas! If you are not willing to go to the outlying areas, then sorry. Maybe look for another job, because for us the most paramount thing is the interest of children, particularly those in rural areas.”