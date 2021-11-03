Kambwili is a joker, says Mucheleka

[By Lily Tshuma]

UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka says Chishimba Kambwili is hallucinating to say the 2022 national budget is useless.

On Monday, The Mast carried a story where Kambwili described the proposed budget as a “brought in dead”.

“They were condemning PF that it borrowed $12 billion in 10 years. To actualise that budget, you need to borrow US $4.6 billion. So, it’s a BID (brought-in-dead),” said Kambwili. “One financial year US $4.6 billion when you were condemning your friends who borrowed US $12 billion in 10 years. It’s not making any sense. For me this budget I can only describe it like a man who has been found red-handed, pants down by his wife and to impress the wife, he goes to borrow to buy her a car for her to keep quiet and then start paying the debt and feed his family every month…”

But Mucheleka said Kambwili was just a joker.

“How can you take Kambwili seriously? He is just a joker. This is the most impressive budget ever especially that it goes to address directly the challenges that our people have been faced with from the time the PF came into power,” he said. “Apart from the recruitment of 30,000 teachers, we are also employing doctors, nurses and clinical officers; in total over 40,000 people will be employed.”

He questioned Kambwili’s value to the country’s politics.

Mucheleka felt sorry for PF which had members like Kambwili, a known tribalist.

“PF was stealing money from the centre using all sorts of methods to steal money from the people. And this is why under the PF you saw that corruption became a known order of the day,” Mucheleka added. “We are going to address the challenges of road development and poverty which was excavated under the PF. Can you imagine how we have taken K25.7 million directly to the people in the rural areas! These are funds that will be accessed by the youths and women through constituencies.”

And Mucheleka charged that the PF only concentrated on stealing public funds.

He said hospitals and clinics across the country would now have sufficient manpower.

“We are also directly responding to the challenges of unemployment by employing 30,000 teachers who have never been employed. PF concentrated on stealing money, Kambwili was one of them that went to court for corruption,” said Mucheleka. “With this injection of employing 40,000 people at once, it will go a long way in addressing those imbalances. The budget is going a long way in addressing the challenges across the country without looking at issues of tribe or ethnicity. Apart from reuniting the country, we want to enhance the economic prospects of our people across the regions.