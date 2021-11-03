Lowering the cost of internet in Zambia

[By Conrad Simatimbe]

Last week, I provided insights on how internet can help SMEs to be competitive and resilient. In the article, I argued that although internet can help SMEs to break the ceiling and be profitable, the cost of internet in Zambia is prohibitively high and so hindering the SMEs from fully reaching their growth potential. It is in the foregoing that this article seeks to explain some of the reasons behind the high cost of internet in the country. It further proposes a solution that can be adopted to remedy and lower the costs.

There are many factors that determine the cost of internet for the consumer. However, the most common ones are availability, speed and hardware costs. These are generic factors and are common among service providers. Based on these three factors, internet packages vary from one service provider to another. In terms of availability, internet must be available as and when the user needs it. The internet service provider whose services are available will most likely charge more. When the internet is slow, it is expected that the cost will be low and when the speed is fast, the cost goes up.

The demand for internet will keep growing and it’s expected to sharply grow in the next two to five years owing to the Government of the Republic of Zambia’s political will and the global dictates. The advent of corona virus in 2019 also taught us that internet facilities are key to keeping connected to clients and remaining relevant in business, and so most organisations have budgets skewed to internet-based activities. Internet and technology consumers are generally sophisticated and their taste too. Most service providers react to demand by increasing costs in order to invest in modern and scalable systems.

The cost of internet in Zambia is also attributed to the cost of core internet hardware and software. The hardware that internet service providers use require substantial amount of money to procure and deploy. The consumers are also expected to procure hardware such as sim-cards, modems and routers as part of the subscription package. All the equipment is imported into the country and so the cost is also affected by import costs. All companies involved in the delivery of internet services invest heavily in the core hardware such as switches, routers, cables and others. These costs incurred are simply transferred to the consumers by the internet service providers. The service providers are business houses and so their main aim is to maximise profits, therefore, it is natural that they must recoup their money before reducing the prices of internet.

Having discussed the factors that influence the cost of internet, the question is what should we do to make internet available to all at good speed and affordable?

I would like to submit that Zambia needs to adopt a Neutral Host Network Model. The use of Neutral Host Networks is a modern model and relatively new concept for enterprises. This is a third-party owned cellular network that provides wholesale digital communication solutions to communications service providers such as Mobile Network Operators (MNOs). Neutral Host Networks have inherent capacity to increase service coverage by way of investing in scalable and resilient network infrastructure such as base stations, fiber optics and edge devices. Furthermore, the use of neutral host model will allow MNOs and ISPs to concentrate on meeting consumer needs and innovations rather than spending time and money on hardware installation, configuration and commissioning.

Currently in Zambia, we are largely using a traditional model where mobile network operators and internet service providers have their own equipment that they bought and operate. This means that each network operator has equipment costs that they are passing to end users. It is these costs that can be avoided if we take the path of neutral host networks model. The reduction in hardware costs will translate into internet cost reduction for end users. The end users will also be exposed to latest technologies at any given time because equipment upgrades will be done more often by a competent and specialised organisation.

Since it is also in the interest of the Government of the Republic of Zambia through the Ministry of Technology and Science to lower the cost of internet, it is my considered view that one of the parastatals should be supported to specialise in wholesale internet supply to all MNOs and government-owned companies. Zamtel and Infratel are some of the parastatal companies that can be empowered to supply internet to all operators because they have a starting point having been in the business for a long time. The two institutions have both infrastructure and technical expertise. It is difficult to comprehend as to why parastatals are competing in this area when they can easily collaborate. This is evident that the government is spending huge sums of money on procurement of internet hardware for multiple parastatal companies when it can be reduced if one of the parastatals is supported to provide bulk internet to all parastatals. The quicker we get to use the Neutral Host Model the sooner the prices will start coming down and access to internet will increase.

Look out for the next article detailing the architecture and operability of Neutral Host Networks.

The author is a seasoned Computer Communications Engineer with vast experience in ICT policing, strategic planning, and execution. He holds an MBA from CBU) and a Master of Engineering in Computer Communications from UNZA, among others. For comments: syakalima@gmail.com, Mobile: +260 966 520000.