Never be deceived by looks, even salt looks like sugar

There are so many things we take for granted; we would think we know but we don’t.

We see a lot of things: people, animals, insects and all, and we think we know them. But we actually only fathom what we want to believe and what our minds want us to believe. We have eyes, but we refuse to see. For instance, so many people think that the black mamba is black. To the contrary, we get surprised when we eventually discover that the snake in quest is far from being black; that it’s actually gray, dark-brown or beige. You want to know why they call it Black Mamba if it’s not black?

Well, the reason is simple. The inside of its mouth is the one that is pitch black or dark-blue! And it’s aware of that. That’s why it will open its mouth whenever it’s threatened because that ugly sight will scare you away. I won’t be surprised if you didn’t know this too. All I am saying is that we have a human tendency of misjudging things.

I will tell you one or two other things you perhaps didn’t know before I get to today’s theme just to brighten your day. Did you know that a cockroach has more than two eyes? It actually has two types of eyes: simple and compound eyes. It has three simple eyes known as ocelli on its forehead, and two large sessile, black, kidney-shaped structures located on the dorsolateral sides of the head capsule. Unlike human eyes which have only one lens, cockroaches’ eyes each have over 2,000 lenses! That should now explain to you why the roach, whose scientific name is Periplaneta is sharp and sly, very intelligent, quick to dash and cover and skid and getaway whenever you tried to assassinate him. Trust me, with all those lenses, the chap can see a lot of stuff. So next time you see him, give him a bit of respect.

Periplaneta is not your friend! Kekekeke. But you see the roach every day, yet you didn’t know this.

There are so many things our eyes see, but we don’t take time to know them, including people; why? Why don’t we take time to know and understand these things and other people? It’s a gross violation of decency to judge things and people wrongly without undertaking a full study of them.

I haven’t yet come to the topic of today, hold on, I am coming to that. I am still doing a bit of teaching because I want you and me to be observant of things and awake some curiosity in us. How many of you know the dragon fly? You can google it. We used to play with this fly when we were young. Kaja kamene kaoneka fulu helicopter namuchila utali (that one which resembles a helicopter with a long tail). We used to capture them and pierce their tail with brands of grass and watch them fly around as we cheered as kids. But we failed to notice something important about this insect. This dragon has six legs, but it can’t walk. We never took time to study the guy. That’s my problem. We see things as people but we don’t take time to study them.

You didn’t know that King Goodwill Zwelithini of Kwazulu Natal in South Africa was the great grandson of King Shaka. You probably didn’t also know that humans are the only animal that makes the same mistake twice in the animal kingdom.

You and me probably didn’t even know that the elephant is the biggest land mammal, but has the smallest brain, yet with the longest memory among the animals. It can remember you from 50 years ago. We can go on and on.

You don’t touch the nest of a dove (inkunda). They die. I tried it and the young ones died. Why? Because I didn’t take time to know them. Now let me close this with my actual story. The President has been called names: free mason and all. The gloves he’s been wearing yamuletelela (have put him in trouble). But nobody tried to understand him, just as they didn’t understand the black mamba.

Study the man and make proper judgement.

