MALAWI’S President has a strong message to the rich, developed nations that are yet to meet a promise to pay £100 billion to poorer countries each year to deal with climate change.
“It’s not a charity act. So pay up or perish with us,” President Lazarus Chakwera tells BBC Africa.
As long ago as 2009, the developed world pledged that it would mobilise that sum by 2020 to help less-developed countries deal with the effects of climate change and build greener economies.
But this target has still not been achieved and the UK government, which is hosting this summit, now says it’s unlikely to be until 2023.
For many countries, this is the biggest issue to resolve – and the very poorest are demanding action in Glasgow. They say those who have the most historical responsibility for climate change should pay the most to deal with it.
“When we say fulfill your pledge, it’s not a matter of charity. It’s a matter of paying a clean-up fee. If you have been involved in bringing the earth we call home to this state, let’s clean it up, but you have to be responsible,” says President Chakwera.
We agree.
Carl Safina once noted that, “Economists don’t seem to have noticed that the economy sits entirely within the economy.”
The rich North has a historical responsibility for climate change. The damage they have occasioned to mother earth is gigantic. They must own up and clean it up. For years the global South has been telling the West about its unsustainable development path – about its unsustainable consumerism model. All fell on deaf ears. They arrogantly went about their way of doing things but look what you have done to the planet! And for 26 years now, the world has been convening the conference of the parties (COP) to assess progress in dealing with climate change but we don’t seem to be moving in the right direction. There has been inertia by the developed North to do its part – to release the funds required and also to do away with harmful production models. There’s been utter negligence.
Indeed, capitalism is destructive and an enemy to itself. And capital cannot be used to reverse today’s crises. Not climate, not inequality, not socio-economic problems heightened with the unjust globalisation!
Hugo Chavez noted that, “It is not possible to re-found the capitalist system; it would be like trying to sail on the Titanic when it’s laying on the ocean floor.”
And Evo Morales urged that, “We can pay the ecological debt by changing economic models, and by giving up luxury consumption, setting aside selfishness and individualism, and thinking about the people and the planet Earth.”
Others like Barry Commoner observed that, “the environmental crisis is a global problem, and only global action will resolve it.”
It is time big economies which are the largest emitters embrace their responsibility and do something about climate change.
We also remind them of Fidel Castro’s warning in 1992 that, “An important biological species – humankind – is at risk of disappearing due to the rapid and progressive elimination of its natural habitat. We are becoming aware of this problem when it is almost too late to prevent it. It must be said that consumer societies are chiefly responsible for this appalling environmental destruction. With only 20 per cent of the world’s population, they consume two thirds of all metals and three fourths of the energy produced worldwide. They have poisoned the seas and the rivers. They have polluted the air. They have weakened and perforated the ozone layer. They have saturated the atmosphere with gases, altering climatic conditions with the catastrophic effects we are already beginning to suffer. The forests are disappearing. The deserts are expanding. Billions of tonnes of fertile soil are washed every year into the sea. Numerous species are becoming extinct. Population pressures and poverty lead to desperate efforts to survive, even at the expense of nature. Unequal trade, protectionism and the foreign debt assault the ecological balance and promote the destruction of the environment. If we want to save humanity from this self-destruction, wealth and available technologies must be distributed better throughout the planet. Less luxury and less waste in a few countries would mean less poverty and hunger in much of the world.”
Climate change requires radical action and that action cannot be delayed any further.
This is because climate change impacts every part of our world – our health, the economy, biodiversity, wildlife, agriculture, communities and more. And as said we are running out of time but not solutions.
As Pope Francis puts it, “Listen to the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor, who suffer most…. We can no longer remain silent before one of the greatest environmental crises in world history. The time to find global solutions is running out. Now is the time for courageous actions and strategies aimed at implementing a culture of care and an integrated approach to combating poverty, restoring dignity to the excluded, and at the same time protecting nature.”
