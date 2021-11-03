There will never be a perfect budget in the world – Mukuka

POLITICAL researcher Cephas Mukuka says the 2022 budget is close to people’s hearts and needs as there will never be a perfect budget in the world.

Dr Mukuka said looking at the 2022 national budget and the reactions it has attracted so far it simply means that no single budget was perfect.

“A user friendly budget will always be closer to people’s hearts and needs. This is a document we may say is almost perfect,” he said.

Dr Mukuka said the 41,200 civil servants to be employed by the UPND government was a plus and positive thing in the right direction.

He said what the government should do was prioritise the most populated cities of Lusaka and the Copperbelt.

“Lusaka is congested and should be given a good number of those to be given jobs, and then deal with the rest accordingly. These jobs are a long term benefit to the national treasury through PAYE (Pay As You Earn) and loans if borrowed from a government owned financial institution,” he said. “In 2011 when PF formed government, they took a similar route like the UPND has taken but this path by the new dawn administration is a huge one. What is crystal clear is that the Civil Service will have to brave wage freezes which may arise as a result of such massive job opportunities.”

Dr Mukuka said the huge shift in the Constituency Development Funds from K1.6 million to K25.7 million was yet another landmark but an area of serious concern.

“This should never be seen as an opportunity to engage in illicit activities but rather deal with long outstanding problems at constituency levels across the nation. Zambia has been struggling with issues of garbage collection, poor roads and dirty water. Let priority be given to free garbage collection across the nation, deal with poor key roads and finally help our relatives in rural areas with clean water,” he said.

Dr Mukuka said walking long distances in search of water should be the thing of the past in the next two years with consistence in the budget allocations.

He said the shift in the CDF should be protected with positive mechanisms to stop all manner of thefts and corruption.

Dr Mukuka said the whole matter was a litmus test.

“Interesting enough is the talk on free education. This is vital and critical. Free education will lessen burdens on single mothers, widows and the jobless parents. We last had free education system under the Kenneth Kaunda government and it came to an end in the late 80s. Both CDF and free education are matters of long term benefits right into 2026 if possible,” he said. “If the PAYE taxation is to be greatly beneficial to the workers, we need to broaden the tax base through job creation. This new dawn administration, should not think of demolishing the Industrial Development Corporation, IDC. So far the Corporation has performed well by trying hard to resuscitate firms which got shut during the Frederick Chiluba regime.”

On youth empowerment at constituency levels, Dr Mukuka said there was need to exercise caution.

“We can’t take chances any more. Youths are in two categories, first group is the youths who have graduated from secondary schools, colleges, and universities and are ready to work. The second category consists of youths who want to venture into the private sector and are ready to get trained so as to acquire various trades,” said Dr Mukuka. “I would rather get the 25 per cent from the CDFs and deal with these groups separately. The 2022 budget is therefore close to people’s hearts and needs as there will never be a perfect budget in the world, but there can be a bad one.”