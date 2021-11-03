Unpacking M&E with Dr Kanyamuna: CDF policy and legislative reforms urgently required for sound planning and budgeting

Congratulating the New Dawn HH-led government for unveiling their first national budget for 2022 is in order! However, as transformational and inspirational the 2022 budget remains, I have a serious caution which when considered may assist to pursue and enjoy the fruits of our renewed hopes of a better Zambia for all under the UPND administration. While I share the goodwill as contained in the entirety of next year’s budget, I want to focus on the proposed jump in the allocation for Constituency Development Fund (CDF). This has been dabbed by many stakeholders as ‘taking money and power’ to the people of Zambia. I am one of them! Nevertheless, there is still a problem because transformative national budgets are best preceded by transformative national development plans (NDPs). We first need a common Theory of Change through well-articulated national vision (Vision 2030), NDPs, Medium Term Expenditure Frameworks (MTEFs), institutional strategic plans and annual work plans. If these are developed using a synergised-blend of top-down and bottom-up approaches, Zambia would surely make sustainable development a pursuable and possible venture.

Given the above and when we couple it with the 2022 budget as presented by the Minister of Finance Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, it becomes inevitable to ask: K25.7 million to be placed in the hands of the Constituencies right from January 2022? K3,932.1 billion for all the 156 Constituencies to be spent and prudently accounted for by December 31st 2022 by our communities? Is it the Constituency Offices or the District Councils to account for this money? Do we have capacity to handle this money, on the accountability side? Do we have skills and infrastructure for planning, budgeting, implementation, monitoring, evaluation and reporting at Constituency level starting on 1st January 2022? The 2022 budget was prepared before the country’s 8NDP (2022-2026) is finalised and made available to the public and critical stakeholders. What guarantee is there that what we are dancing to in the 2022 budget will not be undermined in the actual 8NDP? What specific performance indicators are we adopting to track in all the five-years of the New Dawn Government? Even indicators for 2022 only, where are they? What are the baselines of those indicators as at 2021/22? Are we again shooting in the dark as we did in all the years of the PF regime? Food for thought!

To contribute to the debate on the success of the 2022 national budget, I am proposing to the UPND Government to quickly strengthen two (2) policy and legislative functions: national planning and budget Act of 2020 (including the 2014 Policy) and the 2019 national monitoring and evaluation policy. As things stand, there is a very weak policy and legislative framework to support the thriving implementation of the CDF programme. It will be in the good interest of the public and the Government together to have a strengthened policy and legislative base for our development agenda.

National Planning and Budgeting Framework: In 2014, the Government articulated and launched the National Planning and Budgeting Policy to among other objectives streamline and harmonise the planning and budgeting functions across the public sector. This policy was applauded by key stakeholders. In addition, this policy guidance was strengthened further by enacting into law the national planning and budgeting function through the ‘National Planning and Budgeting Act number 2 of 2020’. I remember how the civil society, cooperating partners, academia and government institutions celebrated this milestone as being transformational. But these documents have a weak articulation of how planning would occur at constituency level. The policy and Act do not even recognise the ‘Constituency’ as a public finance spending entity. Yes, projects under CDF are recognised, but sound planning and budgeting still remain delusionary. In fact, both the 2014 Policy and 2020 Act mention that Zambia has plans at national, sector, provincial and district level. They also articulate oversight bodies—National Development Coordinating Committee (NDCC), Provincial Development Coordinating Committees (PDCCs), District Development Coordinating Committees (DDCCs) and Ward Development Committees (WDCs). These are ‘oversight’ bodies and not implementing agencies.

Given the above lacunas or voids is the current policy and legislative frameworks, the HH-led UPND Government will do well to urgently make these reforms more responsive to the new shifts of fiscal decentralisation. Letting things as they are will be self-deception and self-destruction by the hopeful New Dawn Government. It is a considered view that such reforms will not only strengthen Constituency level planning and budgeting, more work is needed in ensuring that certain plans at sector, provincial and district level are streamlined, in some cases phasing out others. Some of the plans in the current Policy and Act are redundant while others are too duplicative. We need a watertight planning and budgeting policy and legislation in Zambia for us to tackle poverty in a systematic and predictable manner. I think UPND will need to be very careful with the way the 2022 budget will be aligned to the 8NDP and Vision 2030. These are technical issues which if ignored will bring us back on the same arguments we have been giving counsel to the PF regime to desist from but they never listed—where is the PF as a result? UPND may not want to get into that path right from the beginning.

National Monitoring and Evaluation Policy: Zambia made another great milestone when the PF Government led the process to develop the first ever National Monitoring and Evaluation Policy. Despite the Policy dragging in completion (2015 to 2019), good news is that we now have it! The purpose of this policy is to enhance the way public funds were being planned, budgeted, implemented, monitored and evaluated. Most importantly, the Policy also guides on how ‘learning’ from our development interventions should be done. The M&E National Policy promotes the Results Based Management (RBM) approach through adopting a culture of strengthening the functions of M&E across all government agencies. I believe the UPND Government need stronger accountability mechanisms through supporting the building, strengthening and sustaining the Government-Wide M&E system or what I call the whole-of-government M&E system. I need to mention that the current National M&E Policy just like the National Planning and Budgeting Policy and Act is very weak to support success at constituency level as encapsulated in the 2022 National Budget. The M&E Policy does not clarify how M&E functions will be tackled at constituency level. At best, there may be need for M&E frameworks developed at constituency level and these will be feeding information into District or Local Authority M&E frameworks. That way, I believe Zambia will be on the right path to pursue people-development through practical-people-empowerment. True ownership of the development process and development outcomes themselves by the people will be feasible. Ultimately, the HH-led Government will need to put a law through an Act of Parliament to support the function of M&E. It is the only way we will implement a sound culture of results across sectors—public, private and civil society.

Finally, my message to the UPND Government is simplistic—your first budget is romantically romantic to the ear (sweet music) but there is need to put in place a robust reform agenda to strengthen the policy and legislative frameworks to support your good intended development outcomes and impact at constituency level. You urgently require two reforms: National Planning and Budgeting Policy and Act; and the National Monitoring and Evaluation Policy and Act. Aluta Continua for a better Zambia, devoid of hunger and deprivation.

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm