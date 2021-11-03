Zamtel sues Lusambo over K590,000 rental arrears

ZAMBIA Telecommunications Company has sued Kabushi member of parliament Bowman Lusambo for non-payment of rentals amounting to K590,000.

ZAMTEL has charged that Lusambo has been a problematic tenant by neglecting to pay rentals after it refused to pay him K2 million for the cost of repairs, which he made to the house without its approval.

In an affidavit in support of originating notice of motion, Henry Lungu, a human resource operations manager at ZAMTEL, said the telecommunications company and Lusambo entered into a lease agreement for house number 68 Kabelenga Road in Ndola on the Copperbelt.

Zamtel and Lusambo agreed that the latter would pay monthly rentals of K10,000 exclusive of withholding tax.

It was agreed that Lusambo could carry out repair works on the property which were ordinarily the responsibility of ZAMTEL as the landlord provided that any works to be undertaken by Lusambo had ZAMTEL’s prior approval.

ZAMTEL stated that before Lusambo could occupy the house, it undertook repair works to ensure the house was in a habitable state.

“Upon taking possession of the house, Lusambo commenced personal renovations to the leased property without the applicant’s prior approval,” ZAMTEL said.

“Upon completion of personal renovations, Lusambo informed ZAMTEL that the repair works cost K2,050,327.80 and requested that the said amount should be credited to his rental account.”

Lusambo requested ZAMTEL to consider selling him the house in the event that it decided to do so.

ZAMTEL disclosed that by letter dated January 29, 2018, Lusambo again wrote to it requesting that the house should be sold to him as he had invested personal money in refurbishing the property and his family had become emotionally attached to it.

It stated that by letter dated January 31, 2018, it responded to Lusambo’s request to sell the property or to deduct his renovation costs from the rentals by informing him that both his requests were not feasible.

ZAMTEL said it notified Lusambo that any repair works done by him was without written approval as per the lease agreement and since he did not seek its permission and his demand for the cost of repair works amounting to K2,050,327.80 could not be considered.

“Lusambo was also notified that the house was not for sale and that in any event, there was a laid down procedure for sale of government assets or assets in which government had an interest and a direct offer to him would be deemed illegal,” ZAMTEL said.

It further stated that from the time Lusambo took occupancy of the house, he has never paid any rent despite all efforts by ZAMTEL to collect rentals from him.

“By letter dated September 7, 2021, ZAMTEL wrote to Lusambo demanding payment of outstanding rentals. As at October 31, 2021, the rentals outstanding, exclusive of withholding tax, stood at K590,000,” ZAMTEL said.

By letter dated October 8, 2021, Lusambo through his advocates was given notice to vacate the house by October 31, 2021 but to date he remains in occupation.

“Lusambo has been a problematic tenant by neglecting or refusing to pay rentals and ZAMTEL no longer wishes to continue with him as a tenant,” said ZAMTEL.