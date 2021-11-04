Drug addiction, substance abuse and the role of dopamine

Drug addiction maybe defined as a habitual and compulsive non-medical, self-administration of drugs with potential to lead to physical, psychological and physiological dependence.

The proclivity towards substance abuse is largely driven by motivation which is associated with a hormone called Dopamine. This chemical is associated with pleasure, happiness, pain relief and other euphoria which can lead to compulsive behaviour, gravitation towards places or substances that repeat this feeling.

Since addiction is generally referred to as self-imposed habits, the definition over the years has not only been limited to drugs but has grown to encompass other non-drug behaviours because they present with similar brain infrastructure and pathways as with drug users. For example, compulsive eating, habitual gambling and copulation have all been associated with similar dopamine pathways as seen in cocaine and methamphetamine addicted users. A similar study also showed that gluttony and pathological gamblers (sports betting, casino etc) had a higher dopamine turnover than non-gamblers. Behavioral genetics has demonstrated that after dopamine is removed from brain cells, animals do not have the capacity to learn new responses or respond to predictive stimulus. Predictive stimulus is critical to life as it guides the animal from one reward to another, helps it maintain survival by its ability to find food, shelter, maintain social contacts and to avoid painful experiences. A study at the University of Washington showed that food seeking behaviour is lost in mice with dopamine depleted brains. These mice lost the capacity to attempt to escape when restrained or to swim when placed in water and, if not artificially fed, these animals died of starvation.

The habit-forming behaviour in drug addiction is a culmination of the learning that takes place when an activity, substance or drug increases the levels of dopamine. Similarly, when an event or substance leads to low dopamine levels, it causes aversion or bad side effects and the system learns cues that predict these effects. Thus, the addict will avoid cues that produce bad side effects as the drug habit is increasingly learned.

This article was contributed by Jonathan Katandula, pharmacist – UK.