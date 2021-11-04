Let’s revise our education system

UNESCO defines education as the “process of facilitating learning or the acquisition of knowledge, skills, values, beliefs and habits”.
And chief Macha of Choma district in Southern Province has proposed a reduction in the number of subjects taught at secondary school level.
“When revisiting the education curriculum, I propose from Grade one to nine, the current seven or eight subjects can be taught. But from Grade 10 to 12, I suggest only three subjects should be taught to obtain a full Grade 12 certificate. I propose Maths, English and any other subject,” says Macha. “Out of the three subjects, one should have a career pathway to university. We have been wasting a lot of time doing eight subjects from Grade one to Grade 12, when in actual sense when you go to the university you specialise in one subject or field. It’s a waste of time and money! If somebody is interested in music from Grades 10 to 12, let them take Music, English up to university. Imagine when I was at school we were taught about the longest river in Africa, the highest mountain in the world. That is nonsense! Our pupils have no time to study. That’s why we have so many drop outs in Grade seven because of many subjects.”
Our education system should be revised. We have an overloaded curriculum in our primary and secondary schools. And most of what our children learn actually does little to the needs of the industry, our economy. This is why we have large armies of graduates in fewer fields which the industry cannot absorb. Yet other sectors are without labour because our education system – curricula – is lopsided. Today, Zambia is struggling in the area of crafts and yet this is one sector that can employ thousands if not millions of our youths. Add to this a shift of attention to culture and sports! We certainly need to revise both content and number of subjects our children are subjected to.
For example, you cannot have a pupil sitting for Grade 9 or 12 examinations in eight to 12 subjects. This is too much for a child’s brain. If anything, most of these subjects are irrelevant, they can be fused into other subjects.
We have an education system where we are taught to memorise even things that don’t matter to our lives. For example, what is the value of learning about the prairie provinces of Canada or the Zimbabwe rocks and Monomutapa’s kingdom? Additionally, what value did we get from learning about fishing in Newfoundland or the monsoon winds? Nothing at all! These things, necessary as they might be depending on one’s line of specialisation later in career, mostly just stress the pupils.
It appears that those who are scholars in education do not help much in improving our educational system. They just graduate, get employed and park all their research skills – it is business as usual.
It is time our education system was revised to give its true value – to attend to the real needs of the industry or economy. Education should not stress but open up people’s minds. It should usher people into their destinies, not ushering them elsewhere. If a child is showing skills of performing arts, they should be encouraged to pursue the arts. They should not be forced into natural sciences. Equally, too many subjects suffocate children’s minds. It’s time we realised the purpose of education in our lives.
Speaking of the purpose of education, Michael N Nagler puts it this way, “In my mind, the purpose of education is to enable human beings to develop to their full potential, intellectually and spiritually. That means that students have to be empowered to pursue self-knowledge and the skills that will help them be of service to their fellow human beings. Education should encourage people to develop their curiosity about life; above all, it should not trivialise either the students or their lives.”
And Martin Luther King Jr adds that, “…It seems to me that education has a two-fold function to perform in the life of man and in society: the one is utility and the other is culture. Education must enable a man to become more efficient, to achieve with increasing facility the legitimate goals of his life…The function of education, therefore, is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. But education which stops with efficiency may prove the greatest menace to society…We must remember that intelligence is not enough. Intelligence plus character – that is the goal of true education. The complete education gives one not only power of concentration, but worthy objectives upon which to concentrate…Education must enable a man to become more efficient, to achieve with increasing facility the legitimate goals of his life.”
