Magistrate Walusiku remands Fresher Siwale

THE Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has remanded New Labour Party leader Fresher Siwale in custody on a condition that he provides new sureties.

When the matter came up for return of bench warrant, magistrate Alice Walusiku revoked the K25,000 bail which she earlier granted Siwale and imposed new conditions after the latter explained that he could not send his surety Derrick Sinjela to inform the court about the reasons for his non-attendance because his phone was confiscated by the police and that the other surety Mike Mulongoti died in May 2019.

This is in a matter where Siwale is accused of defaming former president Edgar Lungu when he alleged that the latter was not Zambian and that his real name is Jonathan Mutaware.

The accused, with intent to bring Lungu’s name into ridicule, hatred or contempt on April 22, 2018 during The Assignment programme on Muvi TV, alleged that the former president was an identity fraud.

Magistrate Walusiku had issued a warrant of arrest against Siwale for absenting himself from court on different dates without communicating his absence to the court.

Asked why he did not avail himself before court on July 21 and August 11, Siwale explained that he was down with coronavirus.

“The reason I was not before court is that I was with COVID-19. I sent a medical report through my lawyer because I was just recovering. COVID-19 is real, your honour, and I would advise everyone before this court to take it seriously. It made it impossible for me to come to court. I had loss of strength, short breath and memory loss,” Siwale said.

However, magistrate Walusiku interjected and told Siwale that she was not interested in his experience with the disease and wondered why he did not ask his sureties to inform her about his whereabouts.

Siwale said; “I presented myself on August 25 and met prosecutor Ngozo who made me believe that the court was indisposed. I was also here on 14 September. I had two sureties, Derrick Sinjela and the late Mike Mulongoti, who was People’s Party president and when the latter died, I asked the prosecution if I could replace the surety,” Siwale explained.

Asked why he did not move the court to have the surety replaced, Siwale said he needed to liaise with the prosecution team so that he could be guided on how to proceed.

Magistrate Walusiku further questioned why Sinjela, a journalist at New Vision newspaper, did not inform her about his absence and Siwale said he could not inform Sinjela that he was unwell as the police grabbed his mobile phone and laptop.

“On 19 June 2021, I was re-arrested on the same charge and on June 20, the state got my phone and laptop and I had no means to communicate with the surety. Since all mediums of communication were seized from me, it was impossible for him to know that the case is coming up,” said Siwale.

“I apologise for not coming to court, your honour. The circumstances which led to me not coming is that I had COVID-19 and I was locked up. My prayer is that my apology may be accepted.”

In her ruling, magistrate Walusiku said the law was clear that when a surety dies, an accused person must move the court to replace that surety.

“Since one of the sureties died, which is insufficient on the conditions placed on bail, his (Siwale’s) surviving surety did not do his job to avail the accused before court and inform the court about the whereabouts of the accused. The bail condition is insufficient and because the accused has one surety, it is for this reason that I set aside the bail and give the accused new bail conditions,” said magistrate Walusiku.

“I hereby grant the accused bail at K10,000 in his own recognisance and two sureties bound on similar conditions. I order that Mr Sinjela who failed to perform his role should not be among the sureties. Accused, you will remain remanded in custody until you meet the bail conditions.”

The matter comes up on November 23, 2021 for defense.