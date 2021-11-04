MINISTER STILL IN DISBELIEF…I haven’t understood what it is to be minister

LET’S not be greedy, we need to have consensus on how the K25.7 million Constituency Development Fund (CDF) will be utilised, tourism minister Rodney Sikumba has advised Livingstone councillors.

Sikumba, who is also Livingstone UPND member of parliament, caused laughter among his councillors when he said: “when I last met you, I was just Rodney Sikumba, member of parliament for Livingstone. I went away and when I came back I was wearing a different hat, that of a Cabinet Minister. Quite frankly, I did not know how to treat myself as a minister. I haven’t understood what it is to be a minister.”

Speaking when he met UPND councillors at Livingstone Lodge, Sikumba said there is appetite to develop the city of Livingstone.

“What is important is that we come up with a business plan for Livingstone for 2022 before the end of the year. Ward Development Committees (WDF) need to come up with development plans and forward then to the CDF committee which I will set up by the end of the week,” he said. “You need to lock heads and prioritise projects that will be worked on. If project one is in Libuyu, it is Libuyu. If project two is in Namatama, it is in Namatama. If project three is in Shungu, it is in Shungu. We need to have a consensus. We need to be seen to be growing the (tourism) sector. In the absence of consensus, we are going to have ourselves to blame. Let’s not be greedy.”

Sikumba caused further laughter when he said: “Suddenly I have somebody behind me. I just can’t do what I need to do, but this time around I have just decided (more laughter) yes! I can’t seem to be my life anymore.”

He said the CDF which has been increased from a meagre K1.6 million to K25.7 million will not be divided among the 20 Livingstone wards but utilised as per prioritised projects.

Sikumba said “there is no reason we can’t develop our city”.

He said there was some money that has not been utilised from the 2021 CDF and asked the councillors to suggest if “these funds can be used to complete the already approved projects or go towards new ones”.

And Sikumba said only ward leaders know which child in their area needs bursary.

He noted that in the past the challenge had been leaving out children who really required bursary.

Meanwhile, Sikumba said the David Livingstone College of Education (DALICE) has carpentry equipment which is not being taken advantage of by youths to attain carpentry skills.

He said given that situation, he wonders who would produce school desks for schools in his constituency.

“We will be scratching our heads,” Sikumba said.

He warned that in 2026 when he and the councillors will be subjected to elections, “I will line up all of you and say this person did not bring development to you.”