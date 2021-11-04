Without talent, one can’t be a musician – Chiluba

[By Masuzyo Chakwe in Kasama]

MUSIC is not something anyone can do, says Kasama based musician George Mwila Chiluba.

Chiluba, popularly known as King G2, says there must be talent for one to become a musician. The third of seven children, Chiluba says he started music in 2006 when he was in grade nine. Chiluba adds that he was at Lualuo Primary School which by then was a basic school.

“I did my first hit song Icitemwiko in 2009. The song was produced by dj Max in Kasama and after I realised that the song is a hit, I took the same song to Chester and I featured him; that was in 2011 – the song was everywhere in my hometown,” he tells The Mast. “Another song that makes me to be appreciated by my people in Kasama and Zambia at large is the song called Jombolola. In this song I featured the legend musician, he is also from Kasama, his name is Banky Bias. I did so many hit songs like Mukamfwilwa, Ifilubo, Twakana Ifyongo, Twalilufya intambi, Ubukali bulamfuluma featuring Chiika Lupupa; Who Jah Bless featuring Sat K, Nafyelwe ing’omba and many more.”

Chiluba says he has new hit songs – Umweni tepulankabe and Iyakudanganana. He addas that his music is based on the realistic things that people go through in their lives. Chiluba also highlights challenges musicians in Kasama face.

“Like as at now we don’t have security to our songs. We can sing but we can’t benefit from our songs because pirates are everywhere,” he says.

Chiluba says the government can help musicians by empowering them with equipment for studios and putting some security rules so that people cannot pirate their music. He explains that he does not do anything else apart from music.

“So that tulesangamo naifwe something. People are appreciating my music so far,” he says. “I am just a musician and producer and I have my own studio called Taking Over Sounds. Well, music is not something anyone can do. As for me I can say someone to become a musician, there must be a talent in him or her.”