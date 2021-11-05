Employ right people for right jobs – Mutati

[By Lily Tshuma]

THE importance of skills should not be underestimated, says technology minister Felix Mutati.

Speaking when he visited the Lusaka Business and Technical College (LBTC) on Wednesday, Mutati called for employing right people for the right jobs.

“We must begin to empower the youths that are already invested in skills we have seen today. Government has intentions of encouraging the youths to begin to have the spirit of forming cooperatives and working together, making access to empowerment funds easily,” he said. “Begin to impart in them that they should not be impatient to be rich quickly. Let them be patient because it takes time to make a difference. The transformation of Zambia begins with skills. That is why we have the largest number of people, that is why the ministry is focusing on skills development.”

Mutati said the centre would have a greater responsibility on how the government could replicate the model into all the provinces.

He said the model was very encouraging, adding that that it was where the answer to unemployment lied.

“As a country we should be demanding for standards which should only be through certification. We should not underestimate this type of skills and their criticality in the transformation channel. Those are primary skills that can actually empower more and more of our people and be the basis of jobs,” said Mutati. “Here we don’t discriminate on grounds of gender. Let’s have people that are trained to do their jobs…As we begin to implement the 2022 budget which has a critical component of the CDF (Constituency Development Fund) and empowerment, the intention of government is we begin to empower the youths.”