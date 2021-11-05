KAMBWILI SHUT UP…concentrate on PF which will never resurrect – Akafumba

NDC interim president Josephs Akafumba says Chishimba Kambwili is defending the PF mess because he was part and parcel of it.

He has asked Kambwili to “shut up, concentrate on his PF, which I doubt – unless with the spirit of Satan – PF will never resurrect using the Holy Spirit.”

Recently, PF cadre Kambwili described the K173 billion 2022 national budget presented by finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane as a brought-in-dead budget whose revenue side does not tolerate and support the expenditure side.

The first UPND budget, whose formulation begun under PF, promises to employ 30,000 teachers and 11,200 medical personnel, removal of tuition, examination and PTA funds, and increased Constituency Development Fund from K1.6 million to K25.7 million per constituency, among others, has been hailed as a good budget.

But Kambwili, who is seeking to lead the former ruling party – the Patriotic Front, phoned The Mast and rubbished the budget saying it was the most useless and worst he has ever seen in his entire life.

Asked why he thought it was useless, Kambwili said, “it’s BID, it was brought-in-dead, it will not be actualised.”

“They were condemning PF that it borrowed US $12 billion in 10 years. To actualise that budget, you need to borrow US $4.6 billion. So, it’s a BID,” said Kambwili. “One financial year US $4.6 billion when you were condemning your friends who borrowed US $12 billion in 10 years! It’s not making any sense. For me this budget I can only describe it like a man who has been found red handed, pants down by his wife and to impress the wife, he goes to borrow to buy her a car for her to keep quiet and then start paying the debt and feed his family every month. So, he goes to borrow to cover-up a wrong or a lie and puts himself in more debt.”

But Akafumba said Kambwili, first of all, had no capacity to understand the budget.

“He has no capacity to understand that budget. I don’t know, may be, there was somebody who could have interpreted it to him and then he misled him. But on his own he has completely got no capacity to understand that budget,” the NDC leader told The Mast. “Let him leave it to the experts to understand that budget. Otherwise, across all Zambians that we have interviewed so far, this has been the best budget so far because it answers to the needs of the constituencies. But, you know, he was part and parcel of the mess and he’s trying to defend the whole mess. Eurobonds were gotten under PF, what did they result to? Zero. Zambia Railways is on its knees today because of debt. So there’s nothing that they did.”

Akafumba challenged Kambwili to explain why constituencies should not have power to determine their own development.

He described Kmabwili’s language as disgusting.

“Has he got an explanation on why constituencies should not now be the masters of their own development? But, anyway, to square it off, the man has got no capacity to understand and appreciate the budget,” he stressed. “I find the comments by Kambwili very disgusting and very disturbing. It’s now very clear that Kambwili cannot see what was happening in this country because ewali umwine wa cisushi, pantu umwine wa cisushi teti omfwe ifyo cilenunka (indeed he was the source of the fart because he who farts can’t really smell the odor).”

Akafumba wondered where Kambwili was when PF destroyed the country and its economy.

“Where was he when the country was on its knees? Where was he when the Eurobond was being messed up? He was part and parcel of the government when provinces like North Western Province, Western Province were reduced to their knees,” he said. “He was part of a government which was resisting to build a university in North Western Province. He was part of that government that refused to build even a public university in Western Province and in Southern Province. He was part of the government that denied development to certain areas of this country. He was part of the government that closed media stations including The Post where now some of our colleagues have died without receiving even a ngwee.”

Akafumba said Kambwili could not see PF evils because he was part of the system and it benefited him.

“Kambwili could not see all those things because ewali umwine wa cisushi. Anyone who is arguing against this budget is mad. This budget is the best budget. Beyond this it is witchcraft; because this budget now devolves and takes power to the people,” he said. “The good part of it is, now we will have provinces growing at the same pace. It will not be ‘unless you give us an MP, then that’s when you will see development’, okay. It will not be ‘strongholds of a particular party’ in order for that constituency or province to develop. It is distributing money to the people of Zambia equally; it puts Zambia at par!”

Akafumba said there was nothing more the people of Zambia could ask for than their government handing back power to them.

“What more can one ask for if not witchcraft now that he is advocating for? He can’t see the wrongs that we in the UPND Alliance saw in the old order where certain areas like the province where I come from (Western) poverty levels are at 82.2 per cent,” he said passionately. “Just for using their democratic right they were being punished for that. But under the Alliance now that is the thing of the past. We are taking money to the people. Of course, we could not have covered everything, but the start so far is excellent.”

He challenged Kambwili to show what PF did to improve people’s lives.

Akafumba added that money for implementing the budget would be found the same way it has been found in people’s homes.

“What has Kambwili got to show in his PF where he was? He was in fact chased; he did not resign. People must know that this man did not resign, he was chased from PF. And even when he was chased, he hanged on using a court injunction until the Speaker [then speaker Dr Patrick Matibini] completely chased him,” he explained. “So, to ask you that ‘where are they going to get money’, doesn’t he know that money was found in some house, about K65 million? Isn’t he aware that kind of money is enough even to pay the 30,000 teachers that he’s talking about? Money is there, and money has been there. But there were a lot of leakages by PF leaders. Money went into people’s pockets.”

Akafumba advised Kambwili to just inherit the PF presidency without uttering malice on anyone.

“You heard this President (Hakainde Hichilema) say openly that there were so many contracts which were paid on for supplying air. Now payments will no longer be made for supply of air, okay! The money that was going to pay non-existent contracts will now go to the constituencies,” he said. “Even if one wants to go to a dead party like PF to be president, you cannot call a budget that is presented by a minister of government as rubbish and useless. What is his alternative budget himself? What is his alternative budget because this budget has been the best so far? The PF budget was based on discrimination.”

Akafumba revealed that Kambwili never wanted certain provinces to be developed because he believed that they belonged to the opposition.

“Me I’m fully aware that Kambwili when he was minister of sport, he was the one who sabotaged the establishment of a stadium in Western Province. The reason being [that] those people, even if you give them a stadium, they’ll usually vote against PF,” he charged. “This is what we are trying to address now. The best thing for him is to shut up, concentrate on his PF which I doubt, unless with the spirit of Satan; PF will never resurrect using the Holy Spirit because people of Zambia have tested it and they know it’s a rotten party. It was a criminal gang.”

Meanwhile, Akafumba said the proposed budget presented an opportunity for members of parliament to prove their relevance in constituencies.

“Here is an opportunity for all the MPs to be part of the development in their constituencies. What more can an MP ask for? The MPs now will be relevant in their constituencies because they have money to speak to,” said Akafumba. “The youths in those constituencies, the women, will be able to provide desks and uniforms to the schools using the same Constituency Development Fund. And when one can call that as being rubbish, really this is being extremely unfair!”