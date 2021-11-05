No election is won through courts of law, says Jay Banda

PETAUKE Central Independent member of parliament Emmanuel Banda says elections cannot be settled in the courts of law.

The Chipata High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition in which losing Petauke Central UPND candidate Samson Phiri had petitioned the election of Banda.

Phiri argued that Banda was not duly elected because the entire election was characterised with electoral malpractices.

But last month Phiri applied to withdrawal the petition.

However, Lusaka judge Ruth Chibbabuka dismissed the matter after Phiri failed to comply with the court to amend the notice of intention to withdraw the matter.

Chipata lawyer Susan Kwenye who stood in for Phiri said the first and second respondents have been awarded the costs.

And in an interview after the matter was dismissed, Banda said he was happy that the matter has finally come to an end.

“The people of Petauke demonstrated through the ballot that they wanted me and they told me that there are no elections that are won through the courts of law. Elections are won through the ballot and the people of Petauke were confident that even if the issue was going the court way, we were still going to carry the day,” he said.

Banda said the people of Petauke have been vindicated by the court’s decision to dismiss the matter that what they did was a right thing.

Banda polled 32,534, PF’s Dora Siliya got 10,098 votes, UPND’s Samson Phiri received 1,395, Ignasio Phiri polled 234 and Philip Sakala of Socialist Party got 105 votes.