Over 16,000 pupils fail GCE exams

OUT of the 124,171 candidates who sat for this year’s General Certificate of Education examinations, a mere 4,496 (3.62 per cent) obtained a certificate.

A General Certificate of Education (GCE) is equivalent to a school certificate.

The GCE examinations were written from July 19 to July 30 this year.

Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) director Michael Chilala presented the results to education minister Douglas Syakalima at the minister’s office in Lusaka yesterday.

Dr Chilala was quick to indicate the challenges the ECZ had, in managing this year’s GCE examinations.

“That’s because the examinations ran in July and even the decision to run the examination in July was quite difficult to make by the ministry, considering that that was in the middle of COVID-19, and the schools were not operating as normal,” Dr Chilala said. “Once we were allowed to run the examination, I’m proud to report to you that the examination ran leakage-free.”

He said after the examinations ran, “we went into the election period and that in itself made it impossible for us to immediately mark the scripts of the candidates that wrote the examinations.”

Dr Chilala noted that after the elections on August 12, 2021, schools immediately opened.

“Considering that we use schools to mark the examination scripts, and majority of our markers are teachers, it was not possible for us to immediately mark the scripts of the examination,” explained Dr Chilala. “During the break of 16 to 25 October, that’s the time we had to mark the examination. As we were marking, we combined that with the distribution of end of year examinations and that stretched our staff.”

In announcing the release of the results, Syakalima said out of the 39,323 males that sat for the exams, 1,618 (4.11 per cent) of them obtained the GCE certificate.

He added that out of the 84,848 females that sat for the exams, 2,878 (3.39 per cent) obtained the GCE certificate.

“A total of 102,715 (82.72 per cent) of candidates that sat for the examination obtained the GCE statement of results, comprising 32,688 males and 70, 027 females,” said Syakalima. “A total of 16,960 candidates failed the 2021 GCE examination, giving a national failure rate of 13.66 per cent. The national failure rate has increased from 10.50 per cent in 2020.”

The GCE is now awarded in line with the standards for the award of the ordinary school certificate i.e. either passing in six subjects, including English, with one of them at credit level, or passing in five subjects, including English, with at least two subjects at credit level.