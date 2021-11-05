We’re not scared about these arrests of our members -PF

SOUTHERN Province PF vice chairman Simalonga Siachoona says individuals from his party that are being pursued by police must not get worried if they are innocent.

He however, stresses that, “as of now, we are not scared about these arrests of our members but it is just worrisome going by the number of people that are being arrested”.

In an interview, Siachoona said it is the duty of police to investigate cases until they are concluded and that no case dies until the court determines so.

“To those affected, always the truth will set you free. That’s what I believe in no matter how much intimidation you face, you will still come out clean. I believe the aim of the police is just to put the record straight so that those that were not satisfied at that particular time can be satisfied now and then everybody can live happily without forever hating each other,” he said.

Siachoona explained that the only institution that had authority to end cases was the court.

“If the case did not end judiciously it can be revived at any time. We all believe that our police is a professional service,” he said. “And we want to take it that cases that are being investigated, and others that will still be investigated, will be done professionally. And if there is professionalism then people do not need to worry because there will be fairness.”

Siachoona said it was important for citizens or politicians to understand that President Hakainde Hichilema’s pronouncement of freedom does not mean that offences must not be addressed but should be handled firmly and fairly.

“My sincere wish and hope is that there is no witch hunt but just genuine investigations which the police are mandated to do and which every citizen should not be worried of. But if the investigations are not that professional, if they are meant to punish certain individuals for whatever reason then that can be called witch hunt and unfair,” he said. “As of now, we are not scared about these arrests of our members but it is just worrisome going by the number of people that are being arrested as to whether this is tantamount to destroying democracy or not. But definitely everybody must be worried because today it is me and tomorrow is another person. But if the arrests are not selective then there is no reason to worry at all.”

And Siachoona dispelled assertions that the recent arrests of his fellow party members were on ethnicity grounds.

“It depends on where the offence or crime was committed. If for example the offence was committed in Northern Province, you can’t go and arrest people in Muchinga Province where the offence was not committed just to avoid to be called names or to avoid to be called tribal,” he said. “When a crime is committed and was really committed, let the law take its course without discrimination. So if our MPs that were arrested, if the offences they were arrested for are genuine then we cannot talk about regions. We cannot talk about tribes because arrests have always been there each time an offence has been committed. It has not been about who committed it, which tribe committed and so forth. If it is an unfair arrest you cannot blame the people complaining especially if there are similar offences committed in other areas and people are not being arrested. We want to believe that this government will apply fairness in all regions so that nobody can say why are you arresting this side and not the other side.”

Siachoona said democracy won’t be affected at all by arrests made so far.

“President HH has assured Zambians that there will be true democracy in Zambia and on that score we do not expect people to be harassed. We do not expect people to be intimidated even when the Head of State has assured us that there will be true democracy in Zambia,” said Siachoona. “Anything that affects democracy in the country will not be welcome. Every well-meaning Zambian will be able to condemn that and everybody will be able to see that this is intimidation in order to kill democracy. But with the pronouncements of the current President, I don’t see that happening even if there could be certain individuals who would want to go it that way. We want to believe that we shall be protected by the law. We shall be protected by the President who himself wants democracy to flourish.”